SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - The Great Plains Athletic Conference post season volleyball tournament will come down to a showdown of its Sioux County member schools after both Dordt and Northwestern won four-set semifinal round match ups on their respective home courts Wednesday.
The No. 5 Defenders lost the second set of their match with Midland but ended up winning the next two games to take a 25-18 ,15-25, 25-16, 25-15 decision. Ema Altena had 15 kills and Jamie De Jager added 14 digs and 35 assists to lead Dordt (26-2). Midland (22-6) entered as the 11th ranked team in NAIA and got seven kills from Sydney Morehouse.
No. 9 Northwestern downed 14th ranked Hastings 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, also dropping the second set en route to the win. Lauryn Hilger had 20 kills and Makenzie Fink 16 to lead the Raiders, who hit at a .409 clip for the match. Lacey Wacker also had 46 assists and Ann Pater 10 digs for the winners. Sage Meyer paced the Broncos (19-5) with 10 kills.
Dordt will be looking to complete a season sweep of GPAC foes when it hosts Northwestern for the loop title on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Defenders won a pair of matches - by four and five sets - during the regular GPAC season.