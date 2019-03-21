SIOUX CITY - No. 5 Park got 13 kills from Felipe Guirau on its way to a 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 sweep of Briar Cliff in men's college volleyball action at the Newman Flanagan Center Thursday evening.
Briar Cliff (11-9) got 11 kills from Jacob Ewart and nine kills from Daniel Borsi to lead the way. The Chargers battled through close games in the first and third sets, playing to a 20-20 tie in the opener before the Pirates ran off four straight points and won on a kill by Guirau.
After jumping to an 11-2 lead, the second set was won easily but the Chargers bounced back in set three, holding a 21-19 lead before Park went on a 7-3 run to close the match.
Enrique Barajas had 24 assists and Nathaniel Johnson eight digs to lead the Chargers, who host No. 7 Ottawa Friday at 7 p.m.
OTTAWA 3, DORDT 1: No. 7 Ottawa dropped the first set but rallied to upend Dordt 25-27, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 in men's college basketball play held in Sioux Center Thursday.
The Defenders hit at a .440 attack rate to take the opening set but couldn't keep up the pace after that while Ottawa hit at the a .284 clip for the match.
the Defenders (5-13) got 17 kills from Ben Tiemersma and 13 from Garret Vander Zee while Austin Clark had 20 assists and Austen Scammon a dozen digs. Dordt returns to action Saturday at noon hosting No. 5 Park.