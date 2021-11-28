A pool-by-pool look at the teams coming to Sioux City for national volleyball tournament

SIOUX CITY — The NAIA women's volleyball tournament begins early Tuesday morning at the Tyson Events Center.

Pool play will begin among the 24-team field. This is the 14th time that Sioux City has hosted the national volleyball tournament.

Here's a pod-by-pod look at each of the eight pools:

POOL A

Jamestown: The Jimmies are one of seven GPAC teams in the field this week. The Jimmies are the No. 1 ranked team, and have been in the last four weeks. They lead the nation in kills per set (15.18).

Indiana Wesleyan: IWU returns to town with a 23-5 record, and it went 15-4 in the conference. The Wildcats won 10 out of 11 home matches.

They defeated Madonna in a three-set sweep to advance to the final round.

Martina Demarchi leads IWU with 277 kills.

Texas Wesleyan: The Rams come into the national tournament with a 25-6 overall record, and 18-2 in the Sooner Athletic Conference. Texas Wesleyan earned their bid being the Sooner Athletic Conference regular-season champion.

POOL B

Concordia (Neb.): Concordia’s statistical leaders this season are Camryn Opfer in kills (344) and digs (333), Tara Callahan in assists (1,043), Gabi Nordaker in hitting percentage (.362) and blocks (103) and Kennedy VanScoy in aces (28).

The 2020 team reached the NAIA national quarterfinals, marking the deepest national run ever for the program.

Oregon Tech: Nationally, the Owls rank 20th in hitting percentage (.237) and 23rd in aces per set (2.05). Outside hitter Kaylin Talonen paces the team with 313 kills (.258 hitting percentage) on the year. The Owls swept Westmont College in an opening-round home match.

Viterbo: The V-Hawks have won 31 straight matches after losing their season opener to Midland.

Viterbo is ranked fourth nationally in kills per set (14.44), seventh in hitting percentage (.272) and 15th in blocks per set (2.36). Miah Garant was selected as the NSAA’s Player of the Year. She has totaled 348 kills and 165 blocks while hitting .392. Viterbo won this season over three GPAC teams: College of Saint Mary, Dordt and Northwestern.

POOL C

Central Methodist: The Eagles enter the tournament with a 29-7 overall record. This includes a runner-up finish in the Heart Tournament Championship Nov. 13. Central Methodist is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament, after defeating Southwestern Assemblies of God in five sets this past Saturday.

Dordt: The Defenders went 18-9 on the season, and went 9-7 in the GPAC.

The Defenders swept Bethel at home in a three-set sweep after losing two out of their three matches in the regular season.

Corrina Timmermans leads Dordt with 346 kills, while Jessi Franken had 262 kills.

Missouri Baptist: The defending national champs are back for another run. The Spartans are in their 13th national tournament.

Manuela Vargas of Missouri Baptist leads the nation in assists per set at 12.24. Vargas has posted 857 assists on the season in 70 sets.

POOL D

Dakota Wesleyan: The Tigers went 24-9 on the season, and won 10 out of 16 GPAC matches. The team hits a collective .211, and averages 13.21 kills per set.

Ady Dwight leads DWU with 452 kills, and Mariah Gloe is second with 303.

Madeline Else has a team-high 1,283 assists.

Grand View: The Vikings (25-13) led the Heart of America in digs with 2,342. They were also the top team in attacks with 4,775.

Jenna Wagemester led the Vikings in kills with 435, while Alexa Aldrich-Ingram with 387.

Bailey Sullivan had 1,184 assists.

Park (Mo.): The Pirates have been ranked in the Top 5 in all but one of the Coaches’ Top 25 polls this season. The team has only lost two matches and is on a 27 game winning streak entering pool play. Park is the only team remaining in the championship field that has claimed multiple titles.

POOL E

Life (Ga.): The Running Eagles (33-2) are ranked tenth coming into the tournament, and they swept Xavier last weekend to clinch a spot in the tournament.

This will be the Running Eagles’ first time in town for the final site. They won the Mid-South Conference regular-season title.

Life ranked fifth entering its conference tournament in the NAIA with 242 aces, seventh with 13.98 kills per set and eighth in assists per set with 13.07.

Lindsey Wilson: The Blue Raiders are 25-5, and went 13-3 in conference play.

Radaisy Valdez of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) leads the nation with 0.472 attack percentage. Valdez has posted 274 kills on 485 total attempts with only 45 errors.

Providence (Mont.): The Argos are the top seed in the poll. This is the fourth straight season that the Argos have qualified for the National Tournament and the first year they've been the top seed in their pool.

POOL F

College of Saint Mary: The Omaha-based school won 26 matches this season, including a three-set sweep over Florida National last week.

In that match win, the Flames nearly hit .300 and had just 10 hitting errors.

Eastern Oregon: EOU has beaten seven ranked teams this season, including the Defenders.

The Mountaineers have hit over .300 in nine matches this season. They are 9-0 in those matches.

Northwestern: Freshman Alysen Dexter earned GPAC Freshman of the Year, leading the Red Raiders with 378 kills, 79 more than senior Bekah Horstman. Western Christian High grad Macay Van’t Hul has 149 kills.

The Red Raiders have two wins against ranked teams this season.

POOL G

Marian (Ind.): The Knights are the top seed among the trio in this pod.

The Knights earned their ticket to Sioux City by defeating Bryan 3-1 last weekend. Marian enters Sioux City with a 33-1 record, earning an automatic bid to the final site for the fifth straight season by winning both the Crossroads League Regular Season and Tournament Championships.

Marian won it all in 2019.

Midland: The Warriors were the national runner-up last season, losing to Missouri Baptist in the spring.

They’re ranked ninth overall going into the tournament. They swept Cornerstone last weekend to clinch a spot in town.

Montana Tech: The Orediggers (21-9) ended the regular season on a four-game win streak. They lost 3-1 to Carroll College in the Frontier Conference tournament, which created additional motivation for the team as they enter the national tournament with an at-large bid.

If Montana Tech defeats Bushnell and finishes as the top team in their pool, they will advance to bracket play to compete for the championship.

POOL H

Bellevue: This is BU's 14th appearance in the National Tournament and the 11th time they have qualified for the final site.

Bellevue now owns a 17-26 (.395) all-time record in National Tournament play. The Bruins played Ottawa back on Sept. 10, which the Spirit won in a five-setter.

Corban: Corban is back to Sioux City for the sixth straight season.

Rylee Troutman had 22 kills in last week’s qualifier against Park of Arizona.

Ottawa: The Spirit will be making their first visit to Sioux City, by beating Embry-Riddle last weekend.

They went 26-2 on the season, led by Kate Pestova’s 472 kills.

