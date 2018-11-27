SIOUX CITY -- Ema Altena’s name will likely be called several times as the NAIA Volleyball Championship progresses this week.
After all, the 6-foot senior outside hitter from Dordt College has saved some of her best matches for the national tournament stage. Heading into Tuesday night’s Pool E match against Reinhardt at the Tyson Events Center, a match which started at about 9:45 -- an hour and 45 minutes later than originally scheduled -- the former Western Christian High School standout had posted double-digit kill totals in 10 of her previous 11 NAIA matches at Sioux City.
Altena has been producing like this in each of her four seasons for Coach Chad Hanson’s Defenders, all which led to first-team Great Plains Athletic Conference honors, an award classmate and setter Jamie De Jager has received.
Altena won the first of two straight NAIA All-America awards as a 2016 sophomore when she posted consecutive double-digit kill totals in each of her last four national tournament matches for a team that ended a 28-8 season by falling in a five-game thriller to Great Plains Athletic Conference rival Hastings in the finals. She had 19 kills in the title match.
A year later, Altena delivered 658 kills – an average of 4.36 per game -- as Dordt went 34-8 and reached the tournament finals, only to fall in four games to Lindsey Wilson, which ended the season with a 35-0 record. Altena had 10 or more kills in six of seven tournament matches a year ago at the Tyson, including 11 in the championship match.
Incidentally, Altena’s kill total of a year ago wasn’t a school record. Tara De Boer still holds the standard of 706 set in 2005.
Still, it was a memorable season for the daughter of Jeff and Kris Altena of Sioux Center. She reached double-digit kills 37 times as a junior and headed into Tuesday’s match against Reinhardt, she had 95 career matches of 10 or more kills (24 as a senior), 12 which have occurred at the NAIA Nationals.
One prize has eluded the reach of Altena and De Jager along with teammates who played for a 27-2 squad that went 16-0 while winning the GPAC.
A national championship.
As high school teammates at Western Christian, Altena and the former Jamie Gesink played on Tammi Veerbeek-coached squads that fell to Dike-New Hartford in the Class 2A state finals from 2011 to 2014.
Dordt will resume Pool E play with a 6 o’clock match Wednesday night against Corban (21-11), a team it swept on Aug. 24 at the Pizza Ranch Classic contested at Northwestern College in Orange City. During that match, Altena and Leah Kamp each recorded 10 kills while De Jager dished 43 assists for an offense that hit .303.
Adriana Aguayo had 11 kills for Corban in the loss to the Defenders while Avari Ridgway added 10. A 3-1 winner over The Master's Tuesday Corban has lost each of its four matches against Iowa competition this year, a stretch which started with a 3-1 loss at Morningside on Aug. 22, continued with a 3-1 loss at Northwestern on Aug. 23 and ended with a 3-0 loss to Grand View at the Pizza Ranch Classic.
Dordt’s final pool match will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday against The Master's (27-6), the tournament’s 12th seed. The Defenders have never faced the Golden State Athletic Conference champions in NAIA national tournament competition, but in Hanson’s fourth year as head coach (2014), Dordt posted a 3-2 victory in a regular-season match over the Mustangs during a tournament match in late August held in Los Angeles.