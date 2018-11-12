SIOUX CITY -- In a move designed to better suit the needs of its student athletes, Briar Cliff University has made a decision to change the structure of its volleyball coaching staff. As a result, Trevor Schirman will continue as the head men's volleyball coach while the university begins a search for its next head women's volleyball coach.
"We think this move will be really positive for both volleyball programs," Briar Cliff athletic director Nic Nelson said. "Coach Schirman has done a great job building our men's volleyball program from scratch, and as that program continues to grow, it will need full-time dedication from a head coach."
Schirman has led Briar Cliff to four national tournament appearances, once with the men's team and three times with the women's squad. He led the women's volleyball team to a record of 97-87 in six seasons and has a 34-35 record with the men's team since its inception in 2015.