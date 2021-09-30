Briar Cliff volleyball wins five-set road match over Morningside

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University volleyball team has played in several five-set matches throughout the season.

The Chargers (6-10, 1-5 GPAC) added one more five-setter to their resume Wednesday against Morningside, and they used the experiences from those long matches to come back and beat the Mustangs at Allee Gymnasium.

The Mustangs (10-12, 1-6) won the first two sets, 25-21 and 26-24, but the Chargers are used to playing longer matches.

The Chargers put all that experience together in the final three sets and won the match. Those final three set scores were 25-18, 25-17 and 15-8.

“That was a really, really tough match that just showed the grit and determination of our team,” BCU coach Lindsay Weatherford said. “Now, we’re starting to see it all come together over to the court. We can go back to our schedule and count how many five-setters we’ve played, and I’m sure it’s a lot more than Morningside.

“We are the queens of sets three, four and five,” Weatherford added. “When we win set three, we have a great shot of winning four and five.”

Wednesday marked the seventh time this season in which BCU has played a five-setter.

Chloe Johnson led the Chargers with 15 kills, and Abbie Ericson had 12. Tyra Blue had nine kills.

“All season, we knew we needed this,” Johnson said. “We wanted to win so badly, and we needed a win. I think our hard work is just finally paying off.”

Madilyn Wagaman led the Chargers with 23 assists. She also had 17 digs, but Tannah Heath led the way with 23.

Going into the third set, Weatherford’s message was a simple one: Make fewer errors and score more frequently.

In that third set, BCU rattled off five straight points to win that third set. Chloe Johnson and Sami Wasmund had kills in that rally.

The Chargers hit just .176 and .200 in the first two sets, but saw their hitting percentage increase in the third set at .250.

“I think our hitters did a really good job,” Johnson said. “It was really spread out.”

The end of the fourth set was a similar story. The set was back-and-forth, but the Chargers scored five straight points to force a fifth set.

There, Wasmund, Blue, Johnson and Maureen Imrie each had a kill. Claire Wilson had an attack error for Morningside.

Imrie also was a key player for BCU at the beginning of the fifth set.

She fired off two service aces that helped the Chargers get to a quick 2-0 lead, then Imrie recorded a kill that made the lead 4-1.

“She was just taking charge, and that’s what we need our seniors to do down the stretch,” Imrie said. “Maureen has been a very good leader throughout the season. She comes in, she puts in the work, and she has a very hectic class schedule in nursing, but she still comes in and makes a difference.”

Later in the fifth set, the Chargers went on a mini 4-0 run, thanks to two kills from Johnson and one from Wasmund.

Wasmund also had the match-clinching kill.

Morningside seeks more consistency

Morningside coach Jessica Squier said the loss came down to a lack of consistency, and she knows that the Mustangs are young, and she needs to stay patient.

Squier also hopes that the Mustangs can find a will to win against key matches.

“The fact that we get up 2-0, thinking that Briar Cliff is going to give us points again,” Squier said. “They cleaned up their game and they cleaned up their block. And, we did not. We don’t have an urgency to win matches.

“When we lose, we error so much,” Squier said. “We weren’t changing anything. We weren’t changing our shots. We weren’t changing our self-talk. We weren’t changing how we were communicating with each other. That was a choice.”

Emerson Smith had 16 kills while Sydney Marlow had 14. Meredith Hoffman also had 11 kills.

Sabrina Creason led in the assist category with 34 assists.

Payton Shoquist had a team-high 20 digs.

