Briar Cliff soccer stays unbeaten with 3-0 win over Concordia

SIOUX CITY — A pair of goals from Flor Suarez led the Briar Cliff women's soccer team to a 3-0 win over Concordia Wednesday.

BCU extends its win streak to 11 games and are 12-1 overall and a perfect 10-0 in the GPAC.

Taylor Alkire put a shot on goal in the 15th minute that bounced off the crossbar, finding Suarez right in front of the net for the game winning goal. Alkire would add to the BC lead just before halftime, scoring in the 43rd minute assisted by Suarez. Hannah Shuttleworth assisted on the Suarez's second goal in the 53rd minute.

The Charger backline held the Bulldogs to just three shots, with two on goal. Darrien Sclafani made two saves and recorded her sixth shutout.

Suarez put all three of her shots on goal, while Taylor Hill, Makayla Thorvund and Alkire all added one shot on goal.

With two games remaining on the schedule, the Chargers are in first place in the GPAC standings at 10-0. Jamestown is also unbeaten in GPAC play but have played two fewer games. The two teams meet in the regular season finale on October 30 in Jamestown, North Dakota.

Late Tuesday

Volleyball

Northwestern 3, BCU 1: The Northwestern College football team took down Briar Cliff on Tuesday night by a 3-1 score, as the Red Raiders beat the Chargers in sets one, two, and four by scores of 25-12, 25-15, and 25-16.

Briar Cliff captured set three by a 25-21 score, but lost the match to fall to 7-16 on the season.

Northwestern's Alysen Dexter led the Raiders with 17 kills, while Bekah Horstman trailed closely with 15. Horstman also finished with a team-high four blocks on the day. Jadeyn Schutt had 28 assists, and Emily Strasser led the team with 19 digs.

For Briar Cliff, a trio of players tied for the team-high in kills, with Toria Andre, Sami Wasmund, and Tyra Blue all at seven. Andre also lead the team with eight blocks, while Madilyn Wagaman had 15 assists. Tannah Heath had 20 digs for the Chargers, a team-high.

Northwestern outpaced the Chargers in total kills, 54 to 33.

The loss was the fourth straight for Briar Cliff, while Northwestern won its second consecutive match to improve its season record to 14-7.

Briar Cliff will on Friday at the College of Saint Mary (Neb.), while Northwestern will play at No. 23 Doane.

