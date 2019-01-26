PARKVILLE, Mo. | Briar Cliff’s men’s volleyball team posted a 2-2 record at the Park Invitational held Friday and Saturday.
Simon Jolly recorded 19 kills while leading Missouri Valley to a 25-22, 25-23, 25-21 win over Coach Trevor Schirman’s Chargers to begin the tournament on Friday.
Brandon Oswald paced Briar Cliff, providing 10 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Daniel Borsi and Julien Dumas ended with eight and seven kills, respectively. Setter Enrique Barajas finished with 23 assists, Noah Marasco-Ayau had nine digs while both Dumas and Tyler Godown each ended with one solo block and two block assists.
Borsi had a team-high 10 kills as Briar Cliff got back on the winning track with Friday’s 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 sweep over Cumberland (Tenn.). Godown contributed seven kills, two solo blocks and three block assists while Oswald had eight kills, one solo block and one block assist.
Barajas dished 26 assists. Marasco-Ayau had a match-high 13 digs while Dumas finished with two ace serves.
Second-ranked Benedictine-Mesa received 13 kills from Bobby Henige and 11 from Charles Pollnow in Saturday’s 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 sweep over the Chargers.
Oswald contributed eight kills, seven digs, one solo block and one block assist for Briar Cliff. Dumas delivered eight kills while Barajas contributed 18 assists and seven digs.
Godown delivered 14 kills as Briar Cliff improved its season record to 3-2 following a 22-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 15-12 win over Mount Mercy to end the tournament. It was the Chargers’ first five-set win of the season.
Borsi and Dumas each slammed 13 kills. Setters Barajas and Jacob Ewart dealt 37 and 16 assists, respectively. Marasco-Ayau had 18 kills, more than Barajas.
David Barrett and Riley Owen each recorded one solo block and two block assists for Briar Cliff, which will host Dordt Wednesday night as American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference action resumes.