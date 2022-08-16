Briar Cliff volleyball hoping to make moves this season

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff volleyball program is looking at taking the next step this season now that the core is in their third season together.

A small senior class, led by libero Tannah Heath, has been supplemented by a strong group of juniors, some who’ve been starters since their freshman year in 2020.

“I think last year was a lot of younger players just figuring out our style of play and how good the (Great Plains Athletic Conference) is,” Heath said. “I think this year, a lot of them have it down and they’re ready to show what we’re all about.”

Heath, an all-conference honorable mention, is the anchor of the back row, leading the team in digs last season with 376 digs. In her senior season, she has been working hard in the offseason to get in the extra reps and be ready for this season.

“We've been doing a lot of range of motion, so we're trying to figure out how we can dig more balls up outside of our range,” Heath said. “Coaches will hit at us, hitters will hit at us and we're just digging them up, a lot of reps to just keep going.”

The Chargers also return three of their top five hitters from last season, led by all-conference honorable mention Toria Andre.

Chloe Johnson led the team in kills and returns. Sami Wasmund, along with Andre and Johnson, are juniors who have been playing since their freshman year.

Those three players are the core of the offensive and defense at the net. Johnson tallied a team high 258 kills (.182 attack percent) and Wasmund led the team with a .298 attack percentage with 162 kills.

“This will be their third year, so it's really easy for them to bring the young ones along with them and they'll lead by example,” Weatherford said. “So we're thankful for their leadership skills, but also their strong talent.”

Andre tallied a team high 118 blocks last season to go with 197 kills. Wasmund was also a force defensively with 89 blocks.

With this group of athletes having multiple years of experience with each other under their belt the goal is to move into the top half of the GPAC. Seven teams (out of 12) from the conference made the NAIA Tournament.

“We talked about ‘bottom of the top,’ and that means we're not worried about being at the bottom of the league and going to the very top, but we'd like to move from the bottom half of our conference to the top half, right?” Weatherford said. “That's like six or above, so we have big goals and we know we have a lot that we need to do to achieve those goals. So, it's going to be everybody keeping focus that's going to be the biggest difference.”

The Chargers have a lot of returning production, but two of the players that graduated might spring up challenges for the Briar Cliff attack.

The two setters from last season — Maureen Imrie and Madilyn Wagaman — graduated. Losing those two leaves question marks at the position that connects the defense to the offense.

“They were kind of the backbone of the program,” Weatherford said. “So fortunately, we have two sophomore setters, Emma Porter and Kanoelani Shadron, and they did a really good job of learning from those other setters, Maureen Imrie and Maddie Wagaman before that.”

Porter and Shadron have been working with the hitters over the summer to try and get up to speed on that setter-hitter connection. The hitters said they are feeling comfortable with the new potential setters after working with them over the summer.

“We’ve been working on our setter-hitter connections or our passing-setter connections,” Wasmund said. “We do that in small groups, where we’ll bring the setters into every group so they’re trying to get that connection going and trying to get it going right away.”

Weatherford said she noticed the work the sophomore setters have put in over the spring and summer, and she feels as though Porter will be the first setter on varsity early on.

There is also the possibility of running two setters on the floor, which was done a lot last season as well. The biggest challenge for the 2022 season, Weatherford said, is the new setters and building the connection up between the young setters and the veteran lineup. Determining a one setter or two setter lineup is also important early on, Weatherford said.

“That connection, hitter-setter connections, will need to develop over the year,” Weatherford said. “Also, suring up some of our defensive positions, whether we run a six-two offense where we have two setters, or a five-one offense where we have one setter, that changes our defense.

“So it’s going to be the adaptability of our players to be able to go back-and-forth that will make a difference.”