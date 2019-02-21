SIOUX CITY - Julien Dumas had 13 kills for a match high as he led Briar Cliff to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of Morningside in a men's college volleyball match held at the Newman Flanagan Center Thursday evening.
The Chargers (6-4 overall and 4-1 conference) hit at a .346 attack rate for the match with Dumas logging a .579 mark. Jacob Ewart and Enrique Barajas had 17 assists each and Noah Marasco-Ayau had 14 digs for BCU.
Presha Jackson and Jimmy Aschenbrenner had eight and seven kills, respecitvely, for Morningsinde (2-10 overall and 1-4 conference). Jackson and Ryan Coyle had six digs apiece for the Mustangs.