Just like glue: Briar Cliff volleyball sees cohesion between freshmen and upperclassmen

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University volleyball team doesn’t mind being tabbed as a team not expected to do much this fall.
The Chargers will simply play with a chip on their shoulder.
The Chargers were picked to finish 10th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason poll, receiving 29 points from other coaches.
BCU received the fewest points among the four local GPAC schools, but that’s just fine for coach Lindsey Weatherford.
“We’ve had a really great preseason from a team culture standpoint,” Weatherford said. “We are playing with a chip on our shoulder, but that’s something that the girls are really willing to work together to chip away.”
The Chargers’ season begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with a match against Mayville State inside Newman Flanagan Center.
Then, over the weekend, Briar Cliff will host Clarke, Waldorf and Northwestern as part of the Charger Invite.
The match against the Red Raiders is set for 5 p.m. Saturday.
The main key for the Chargers, according to Weatherford, is consistency.
The Chargers were young last season.
Weatherford had to start several freshmen last season, and most of the starting lineup comes back to try to get more wins.
Weatherford had to start players like middle hitter Sami Wasmund, Toria Andre in the middle, and Chloe Johnson on the outside. All three of those ladies were freshmen, and they had to make the quick transition from high school to college.
Now that the returning student-athletes are one year older, Weatherford and the players expect everyone to glue together and build some wins together.
“Consistency in terms of their growth and development is huge,” Weatherford said. “Pairing them with girls like Tyra Blue, Abbie Ericson, Maureen Imrie, that experience is just going to be invaluable.”
Blue has seen the team glue together early, and she’s been impressed by how much the freshmen have stepped up and acted like upperclassmen.
“We blend really well together,” Blue said. “They blend in well. They’re not scared. They trust us already, even though they’ve only been here a couple weeks. I see them having experience on the court, even when they’ve been playing on the varsity court.”
Experience will become valuable for the 14 new players who will make their Charger debuts, and some of those — like Wasmund, Andre and Johnson — will be asked to step up.
“I think the most important part that the older group has done has been including those freshmen,” Weatherford said. “They don’t feel like outsiders. They feel like they’re part of the team, and that’ll really brighten their development.”
Even though there will be some new pieces, Weatherford doesn’t see many changes in how the Chargers will shape up system-wise.
The Chargers went 11-16 in 2020, and four of those wins came in a challenging conference schedule.
One of those 11 wins came in the final match of the season, as the Chargers beat Presentation in a three-set sweep on March 7.
Johnson returns as the team’s leading hitter, as she amassed 186 kills. Ericson, a West Sioux High School grad, and Blue were the next Top 2 hitters.
BCU’s biggest loss to its roster was Grace Hanno, who led the Chargers with 281 kills. She averaged 3.02 kills per set.
Blue learns lesson in weight room
Like the rest of the college volleyball landscape, the Chargers didn’t have much time during the offseason to rest and relax.
That short turnaround, however, did allow BCU to stay in shape, and Blue believed the shorter offseason helped her be ready for the preseason.
She decided to stay on-campus throughout the summer, and that’s when she learned how valuable the weight room can be.
Blue found out that she can be more explosive, and she learned how to be faster with her reps.
For example, in her squats and hang cleans, Blue learned that using her legs can help her explode with more authority, and that can translate over to the volleyball court.
Blue plays in the middle, on the outside and on the right side, and when she’s at the net, those weightlifting lessons can help her get more height on her jumps.
“For sure, I feel stronger,” Blue said.