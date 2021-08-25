Just like glue: Briar Cliff volleyball sees cohesion between freshmen and upperclassmen

Weatherford had to start players like middle hitter Sami Wasmund, Toria Andre in the middle, and Chloe Johnson on the outside. All three of those ladies were freshmen, and they had to make the quick transition from high school to college.

Now that the returning student-athletes are one year older, Weatherford and the players expect everyone to glue together and build some wins together.

“Consistency in terms of their growth and development is huge,” Weatherford said. “Pairing them with girls like Tyra Blue, Abbie Ericson, Maureen Imrie, that experience is just going to be invaluable.”

Blue has seen the team glue together early, and she’s been impressed by how much the freshmen have stepped up and acted like upperclassmen.

“We blend really well together,” Blue said. “They blend in well. They’re not scared. They trust us already, even though they’ve only been here a couple weeks. I see them having experience on the court, even when they’ve been playing on the varsity court.”

Experience will become valuable for the 14 new players who will make their Charger debuts, and some of those — like Wasmund, Andre and Johnson — will be asked to step up.