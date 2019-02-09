SIOUX CITY | Briar Cliff’s men’s volleyball team won the first set 25-21, but second-ranked Missouri Baptist rallied for 25-22, 25-15 and 25-17 wins to complete an American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference match Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center.
Coach Trevor Schirman’s Chargers ended a streak of 22 consecutive game wins by Missouri Baptist in the first set. Luka Cajic pounded 23 kills and sported .513 kill efficiency for the Spartans (12-0, 4-0 AMGPKCC), who hit .316 as a team and also received 12 kills each from Miljan Kastratovic and Steven Rodriguez.
Brandon Oswald, a transfer from Ottawa transfer, led Briar Cliff (4-4, 2-1 AMGPKCC). Julien Dumas provided six kills, six digs, one solo block and two block assists.
Setters Enrique Barajas and Jacob Ewart dished 20 and 16 assists, respectively for Briar Cliff. Barajas had six digs, one more than Ewart for a squad that is 1-2 on its home court.
Noah Marasco-Ayau had eight digs for the Chargers. Tyler Godown had one solo blocks and three block assists.
LINDENWOOD-BELLEVILLE 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Justin Talley recorded nine kills and Diego Tamayo added seven as Lindenwood-Belleville posted a 25-22, 25-20, 25-22 sweep over Morningside Saturday during American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference action at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center.
While Lindenwood-Belleville hit .338, Morningside (1-9, 0-3 AMGPKCC) hit .184 with 15 attack errors. Ryan Coyle collected eight kills and six digs for the Mustangs while Jimmy Aschenbrenner provided six kills, five digs, two ace serves, one solo block and one block assist. Setter Caden Toben dished 21 assists.
Chad Day contributed four ace serves and six digs. Jackson Presha had six digs, two block assists and one ace serve while Jake Brand had a team-high three block assists.
DORDT 3, MARANATHA BAPTIST 0: Ben Tiemersma supplied 15 kills, nine digs, one solo block and one block assist while leading Dordt to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-14 sweep over Maranatha Baptist Saturday at the Viterbo Invitational.
Action in La Crosse, Wis., also saw Garret Vander Zee turn in 13 kills, two ace serves and two block assists for Dordt (2-5), which posted its second straight win. Shavon Barker and Tristan Sanchez contributed eight and six kills, respectively, as Coach Chad Hanson's Defenders posted .444 kill efficiency.
Setter Tyler Postma provided 37 assists, three block assists and one ace serve. Austen Scammon topped Dordt's back row with 18 digs.
Late Friday
DORDT 3, LINDENWOOD-BELLEVILLE 2: Ben Tiemersma slammed a match-high 24 kills and sported a .344 kill percentage as Dordt, playing its first five-game match of the season, posted a 25-18, 25-18, 11-25, 18-25, 15-11 AMGPKCCC win over Lindenwood-Belleville Friday night.
Garret Vander Zee delivered 11 kills in Dordt’s first win of the season while Tyler Postma and Shavon Barker each added six kills. Postma, the Defenders’ setter, also contributed 39 assists, seven digs, two solo blocks and an ace serve.
Tristan Sanchez provided two ace serves and seven digs. Austen Scammon and Levi Ewald had 19 and 11 digs, respectively. Barker had a team-high five block assists.