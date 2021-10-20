Northwestern volleyball beats Briar Cliff in four sets

SIOUX CITY-- The Northwestern College football team took down Briar Cliff on Tuesday night by a 3-1 score, as the Red Raiders beat the Chargers in sets one, two, and four by scores of 25-12, 25-15, and 25-16.

Briar Cliff captured set three by a 25-21 score, but lost the match to fall to 7-16 on the season.

Northwestern's Alysen Dexter led the Raiders with 17 kills, while Bekah Horstman trailed closely with 15. Horstman also finished with a team-high four blocks on the day. Jadeyn Schutt had 28 assists, and Emily Strasser led the team with 19 digs.

For Briar Cliff, a trio of players tied for the team-high in kills, with Toria Andre, Sami Wasmund, and Tyra Blue all at seven. Andre also lead the team with eight blocks, while Madilyn Wagaman had 15 assists. Tannah Heath had 20 digs for the Chargers, a team-high.

Northwestern outpaced the Chargers in total kills, 54 to 33.

The loss was the fourth straight for Briar Cliff, while Northwestern won its second consecutive match to improve its season record to 14-7.

Briar Cliff will on Friday at the College of Saint Mary (Neb.), while Northwestern will play at No. 23 Doane.

