SIOUX CITY | Jacob Ewart had no idea that a player from a rival college was going to transfer to Briar Cliff.
Ewart has had nothing but praise for Brandon Oswald, a 6-3 junior outside/right side who a year ago, pounded 240 kills at Ottawa. Like the Chargers, the Ottawa Braves competed in last year’s NAIA national volleyball tournament along with a rival of theirs from the American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference, national runner-up Missouri Baptist.
Should Oswald duplicate those numbers, Briar Cliff could make a return trip to the NAIA national tournament. Ewart is one of four key returnees for last year’s 16-6 squad that made their national debut.
Briar Cliff Coach Trevor Schirman, whose team opens the regular season Wednesday at Morningside, said he is expecting big things from Oswald, who could also play as an outside hitter. The fourth-year coach anticipates a balanced offense, which could make a potentially special year even more satisfying.
“We definitely have the potential to make it another special year,” said Schirman. “Nothing has changed as far as the landscape of men’s volleyball and in the conference we are in. I anticipate it again to be the best conference in the nation. Park, in the preseason is way up there, even though they didn’t make the national tournament. Missouri Baptist is holding strong, Ottawa is up there again.
“The make up of this team is a bit different than last year. Last year, we were very dynamic, but not nearly as balanced, nor as deep as we are this year. We are looking for a more balanced attack.”
Ewart, who doubles as both a right side hitter and a setter, welcomes the competition against Oswald, saying it has pushed both players in preseason practices.
“Brandon brings a lot of versatility to our offense,” said Ewart. “He plays phenomenal defense in the back row. He doesn’t play conventional defense, but when he plays defense, you know that the ball is going to get to us setters no matter what.”
Ewart went into the season knowing he was going to be pushed. Sophomore Riley Owen and freshman Benjamin McKinley are also challenging for right side spots against Ewart, who delivered 415 assists, 113 kills and 127 digs at setter/right side.
“I feel our team is going to be better when we have people push each other,” said Ewart. “If we get complacent, then everyone sits back in practice. But if we know someone is coming in for a spot, then we have no reason to sit there. We will be 100 percent all the time.”
Schirman looks at his fourth Briar Cliff squad and smiles at the balanced talent at all positions. With setter Enrique Barajas (499 assists) also at his disposal, he could either utilize a 6-2 offense just as he did a year ago or a 5-1, the offense preferred among AMGPKCC teams.
Schirman is also unsure of who will play libero. Could it be junior Noah Marasco-Ayau (257 digs), an all-conference pick who played that key back row position a year ago? Other possibilities include seniors Emilio Martinez-Medina or Raul Rodriguez.
All of these questions make the season exciting for a coach who said his squad took a step towards being an elite program last season. Yet he quickly adds that Briar Cliff isn’t at the elite level of Missouri Baptist, Park or Ottawa.
“I don’t think at this point, we can say that,” said Schirman. “We’ve only been there one year. We were only a third-year program last year. If you want to be considered an elite team, you have to be there year in and year out.
“For us, it remains to be seen. The bottom line, we’re headed in the right direction.”