UPDATED: Morningside volleyball edges Briar Cliff in five-set thriller

Even though she is a freshman, the Mustangs turned to her late in the match. She was the one who needed to step up and did so in her first Sioux City rivalry match.

Smith even had an ace serve that helped the Mustangs pull away in that fifth set.

“She has come a long way,” Squier said. “She has become a great energy leader for us.”

Squier thought the difference in the fifth set was the serve and passing game.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sydney Marlow had 17 and Meredith Hoffman recorded 16.

Bridget Smith and Sabrina Creason combined for 49 of 59 of the team's total assists.

Payton Shoquist led with 17 digs while Marlow had 14 digs.

The Mustangs hit .241 as a team.

The Mustangs seemed like they kept control of the match. They were in system, and BCU coach Lindsey Weatherford admitted that the Chargers weren’t in system during those two sets.

The Mustangs were given several more chances to hit than the Chargers did, but the Chargers simply chose to start over in the third set.