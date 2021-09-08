UPDATED: Morningside volleyball edges Briar Cliff in five-set thriller

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team came together to grab perhaps its biggest win of the season on Wednesday.
The Mustangs won the first two sets — then the fifth set — to knock off Briar Cliff in a Sioux City battle between the two NAIA schools.
Morningside won by set scores 27-25, 25-22, 18-25, 24-26 and 15-8 to get its first five-set win of the season.
“If these girls continue to trust each other, we’re going to get better,” Morningside coach Jessica Squier said. “That’s probably been the biggest problem, is our lack of team chemistry. Tonight, we showed a lot of trust. We have to continue working on that trust with each other so in big moments, we aren’t second guessing anyone.”
It was the third time in the last four matches that Morningside had taken a match to the fifth set, but Wednesday marked the first time that the Mustangs had won a five-setter.
“We’ve played multiple extra sets and have lost,” Squier said. “When we played the fifth set, we’ve given up. I think the freshman have done a good job of understanding that this is college volleyball. We’re Morningside, so teams are going to give us their best shot.
The Mustangs had three hitters who had double digits in kills. Emerson Smith led Morningside with 19.
Even though she is a freshman, the Mustangs turned to her late in the match. She was the one who needed to step up and did so in her first Sioux City rivalry match.
Smith even had an ace serve that helped the Mustangs pull away in that fifth set.
“She has come a long way,” Squier said. “She has become a great energy leader for us.”
Squier thought the difference in the fifth set was the serve and passing game.
Sydney Marlow had 17 and Meredith Hoffman recorded 16.
Bridget Smith and Sabrina Creason combined for 49 of 59 of the team's total assists.
Payton Shoquist led with 17 digs while Marlow had 14 digs.
The Mustangs hit .241 as a team.
The Mustangs seemed like they kept control of the match. They were in system, and BCU coach Lindsey Weatherford admitted that the Chargers weren’t in system during those two sets.
The Mustangs were given several more chances to hit than the Chargers did, but the Chargers simply chose to start over in the third set.
“We shouldn’t have gotten down 0-2,” Weatherford said. “It was a hard-fought battle back from being down. They really fought until the end. We just need to keep giving our young girls that experience. One of these five-set matches, we’re going to come out on top.
“We still have freshmen and sophomores on the court, and they’re getting useful experience, and it’s going to pay off,” Weatherford said.
BCU got in-system during that third set, and the momentum did a 180-degree pivot. The Chargers took advantage of 11 Mustangs errors, which led to several points.
Weatherford thought the two BCU middle-hitters — Sami Wasmund and Toria Andre — made the difference during the comeback.
“They’re just scoring points for us and putting the ball away,” the Chargers coach said.
The Chargers had three hitters who had double-digit kills. Chloe Johnson led with 13 kills while Toria Andre and Abbie Ericson both had 12.
Maureen Imrie led the Chargers with 22 assists.
Tannah Heath had a team-high 19 digs.
