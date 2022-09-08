WATCH NOW: How Morningside coach Jessica Squier is figuring out how to coach a young team

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University volleyball coach Jessica Squier admitted after a three-set sweep on Wednesday over Briar Cliff that she’s finding the pulse of her team.

The Morningside grad is learning how to coach a young team that has just three upperclassmen on it, but she Squier helped the Mustangs navigate a 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 sweep over the Chargers in Allee Gymnasium.

“It’s taken me a hot minute to figure them out, but tonight was a good breaking point of how I need to establish myself with them and how they’re going to respond to me,” Squier said. “We had a really good week of practice and we need to put two more good practices together and head onto Jamestown.”

There were two keys that helped the Mustangs win on Wednesday.

First, the Mustangs served well. They had five service aces. Emerson Smith and Ryley Rolls each had two aces, while the team as a whole had just two service errors.

Secondly, the Mustangs had the goal of having two blocks per set, and they were at that exact number in the three-set sweep.

“We controlled that part of the game and it was fantastic to see,” Squier said.

Morningside freshman and Sheldon High School grad Peyton Lode led the Mustangs with 16 kills. She hit .244 off the bench and also had an assist and two digs.

Lode sprayed the ball all over the court, making it hard for Briar Cliff to make a read on where she was going to try to lay the ball down.

“She hit line, she hit cross and that’s so difficult to defend,” Squier said. “When you have a hitter who is spraying the ball like that, it’s really hard for the defense to not know what’s coming.”

Squier took over the Mustangs before the 2020 season, and she coached at the JUCO level for nine years.

She’s coached young teams before, but not at the four-year level of athletics.

Squier said she’s communicating better with this team than the past two she’s had at Morningside.

“How I react and hold them accountable,” Squier said. “Sometimes we’re so young that we sometimes are unable to hold ourselves accountable. How I communicate that is so important. It’s about figuring out how to work timeouts, how to do our scouting reports. Every team is a little bit different.”

The Mustangs entered the match with a 4-8 record, but that can be a little bit deceiving. The Mustangs have opened the season with teams against Loyola, No. 6 Park, No. 8 Northwestern and No. 9 Viterbo.

She’s kept reminding her squad not to look at the record. Squier said the Mustangs have their own metrics to measure how well Morningside has been playing.

“They’re understanding now,’ Squier said. “We set up our non-conference schedule to be a difficult one. Our conference is so difficult. If we didn’t set up our schedule the way we did, we wouldn’t be able to perform the way we did.

Briar Cliff gets wake-up call

Briar Cliff coach Lindsey Weatherford said that the loss was frustrating not only because it was to its crosstown rival, but the Chargers simply didn’t look like themselves on the floor.

The Chargers only hit .101 on the match and had 15 hitting errors. They also had four service errors.

Only one of their starters, Sami Wasmund, hit over .250, as she hit .389.

“We just struggled when we weren’t in that rhythm,” Weatherford said. “It doesn’t get any easier in our league, and we need to be intentional with our training. Not a lot needs to change. We have the right players out there. We just weren’t prepared when we walked out there.”

Morningside had a long serve routine, and just like in baseball or softball, when a pitcher has a long routine on the mound or in the circle, that can throw off a hitter’s timing.

The same thing happened to Briar Cliff.

“When they served, it was tough and that put us out of system and out of rhythm,” Weatherford said. “We need to work on delayed prep. They are a young group. Shellshock is a thing. I would just say, stay calm, prepare to be ready walking out on the court and the skill aspect of certain things.”

Wasmund led the Chargers with nine kills. Alexis Johnson had six.

Tannah Heath had a team-high 13 assists. Abbey Jones recorded 22 digs.