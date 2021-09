WATCH NOW: Morningside volleyball edges Briar Cliff in five-set thriller

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team came together to grab perhaps its biggest win of the season on Wednesday.

The Mustangs won the first two sets — then the fifth set — to knock off the Chargers in a Sioux City battle between the two NAIA schools.

Morningside won by set scores 27-25, 25-22, 18-25, 24-26 and 15-8 to get its first five-set win of the season.

It was the third time in the last four matches that Morningside had taken a match to the fifth set, but Wednesday marked the first time that the Mustangs had won a five-setter.

The Mustangs had three hitters who had double digits in kills. Emerson Smith led Morningside with 19, Sydney Marlow had 17 and Meredith Hoffman recorded 16.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bridget Smith and Sabrina Creason combined for 49 of 59 of the team's total assists.

Payton Shoquist led with 17 digs while Marlow had 14 digs.

The Mustangs hit .241 as a team.

Meanwhile, the Chargers had three hitters who had double-digit kills. Chloe Johnson led with 13 kills while Toria Andre and Abbie Ericson both had 12.

Maureen Imrie led the Chargers with 22 assists.