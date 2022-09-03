COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff rallies for 3-2 win over Mayville State

NORTH SIOUX CITY – Briar Cliff picked up a 25-15, 12-25, 25-21, 14-25, 15-9 win over Mayville State at the Labor Day Classic in North Sioux City Saturday morning.

Chloe Johnson tallied 16 kills and 12 digs and Sami Wasmund 15 kills for the Chargers. Tannah Heath recorded 26 assists and 18 digs. Emm Porter set up 19 assists and Jaice Johnsen 13 digs. Abbey Jones led BCU with 34 digs.

Elora Passa tallied 23 kills, 16 assists and 12 digs for Mayville State.

Morningside 3, Saint Francis 2: Morningside rallied for a 25-16, 25-23, 18-25, 20-25, 15-9.

Sydney Marlow tallied 20 kills and 12 digs for the Mustangs in the victory. Payten Lode tallied 10 kills. Gillian DePauw and Bridget Smith tallied 18 assists apiece. Aureana Bernales recorded 36 digs.

Kylah Brewer recorded 11 block assists.

Paige Fortkamp tallied 12 kills and Eliana Serdynski 10 for Saint Francis.

Northwestern 3, Park 0: Northwestern earned a 25-19, 25-13, 25-23 win over Park Saturday morning in North Sioux City.

Jazlin De Haan tallied 14 kills, followed by Alysen Dexter and Bekah Horstman, with 11 and 10 kills respectively.

Liv Reitsma tallied 19 assists and Jadeyn Schutt 14. Olivia Granstra tallied 23 digs and De Haan 12.

Malaina Hensley tallied 12 kills for Park. Julia Alvarez recorded 28 assists and Irene Verdino 11 digs.

Dordt 3, Saint Francis 0: Dordt recorded a 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 win over Saint Francis Saturday in North Sioux City.

Corrina Timmermans tallied 10 kills and Ellie Voss seven for the Defenders. Sophie Johnson tallied 14 assists and Madison Vis nine digs.

South Dakota 3, UTEP 2: The Coyotes defeated UTEP 25-20, 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 17-15 Saturday in El Paso, Texas.

Elizabeth Juhnke tallied 27 kills for the Coyotes. Madison Harms added 12 kills and five blocks. Brooklyn Schram recorded 44 assists.

Serena Patterson tallied 14 kills for UTEP.

Friday

WVB: BCU splits opening day at Labor Day Classic

The Briar Cliff women's volleyball team went 1-1 on day one of the CSM/United Sports Academy Labor Day Classic Friday. The Chargers battled in their first match, falling to Saint Mary (Kan.) in five sets. Briar Cliff rebounded later in the day with a 3-0 sweep over York.

The Chargers’ most effective sets were the first and third when they recorded a hitting percentage of .356 and .239, respectively. However, the Spires took sets two and four behind hitting percentages of over .400 in both sets.

Alexis Johnson had a team high 11 kills, followed by 10 from Olivia Petersen. Sami Wasmund tallied eight kills and two blocks, while Toria Andre had eight kills and three blocks. Tannah Heath dished out a team high 32 assists.

The Chargers made quick work of the Panthers, winning in straight sets (25-17, 25-18, 25-9) in their final game of the day.

WVB: Morningside takes one of two matches Friday

NORTH SIOUX CITY – It was a long day one of the College of Saint Mary United tournament for Morningside volleyball, as the Mustangs picked up a 3-0 win over York Friday morning before Friday afternoon's match with Mayville State slipped away 3-2.

Morningside took the floor this morning in one of the 11 a.m. matches of the CSM United tournament, playing an elongated first set against York, 27-25. The Mustangs improved as the match continued, taking set two 25-20 and set three 25-13.

Sydney Marlow climbed back on top of Morningside's rankings, hitting .519 while collecting 17 kills. Payten Lode continued with the momentum she showed in Wednesday's match, following with 13 kills. Gillian DePauw and Bridget Smith each took shares of the total assists, with 22 and 18 respectively. Marlow also recorded a team-high five aces.

On defense, Marlow and Nienke van Drunen led the way at the net with two blocks each. Smith, Brewer, and DePauw each had a block in the contest. Beyond the net, Aureana Bernales did the heavy lifting, with 12 digs, Payton Shoquist had eight, and Smith had five.

Morningside and Mayville State decided to stretch the day's 3 p.m. match out into a five-setter, with the Comets collecting the win 25-17, 22-25, 17-25, 25-19, and 16-14.

Marlow, again, led the way with 20 kills, but found Lode right on her tail, with 19. DePauw took lead in the assists column, with 28, with Smith not far behind with 23.

Bernales again led the way on defense, with 32 digs. Shoquist and Marlow followed with 21 each, and Smith had 12. Morningside recorded 11 total blocks, led by van Drunen with six and Brewer, who added five more to her total for the day.

WVB: NWC sweeps Friday matches

NORTH SIOUX CITY – The No. 8-ranked Northwestern College women's volleyball team (7-1, 0-0 GPAC) had a strong showing on the first day of the 2022 Labor Day Classic, taking down two squads receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Northwestern began the day with a straight sets victory over (RV) Dakota State University (4-3, 0-0 NSAA) and ended the day with a four-set win over (RV) Rocky Mountain (Mont.) (4-3, 0-0 Frontier).

Alysen Dexter tallied 13 kills and Bekah Horstman 12 for the Raiders in the first match of the weekend. Horstman also had eight blocks. Liv Reitsma tallied 24 assists and Olivia Granstra 19 digs.

Dexter tallied 22 kills in the night cap against Rocky Mountain. De Haan added 15 kills and Horstman 12. Liv Reitsma tallied 56 assists and Granstra 26 digs.

WVB: Dordt goes 2-0 in Friday matches

NORTH SIOUX CITY –The Dordt Defender volleyball team was a 3-1 winner over Rocky Mountain (Montana) on Friday afternoon at an event hosted by the College of Saint Mary in North Sioux City.

The Defenders used a 5-0 run in the first set to go from up 8-6 to 13-6, punctuating the run with a kill by Brenna Krommendyk. Rocky Mountain never put together a threat and surrendered another five point run as Dordt went up 21-9. After a Rocky Mountain point the Defenders strung together another three points, effectively finishing the set as Isabella Cumana scored a kill and Grace Langemeier officially ended it with a kill for a 25-12 win.

Dordt rolled to four straight points to start set two but the Grizzlies scored five in a row to get some momentum. The Defenders had an answer and a Corrina Timmermans kill made it 10-8. From there it was all Rocky Mountain as the Grizzlies eventually built the lead to 22-14 and won by an eventual 25-15 score.

Set three saw Rocky Mountain get up 5-0 immediately but Dordt tied it at 7-7 and the Defenders never trailed again, steadily pulling away to a 25-14 win, finishing the set on a 7-0 run.

The match appeared destined for five sets as Rocky Mountain held an 11-7 lead but Cumana got a kill to start the Defender rally. Dordt pulled even at 12-12 and ran off seven in a row for a 15-12 lead and the Grizzlies were playing catch up the rest of the set and never got closer than two, the last time at 22-20. Ellie Voss's kill followed by a Corrina Timmermans and Brenna Krommendyk block extended the lead to set point at 24-20 and Timmermans ended it with a kill for a 25-21 win.

The Dordt Defender volleyball team completed a 2-0 day at a Classic hosted by the College of Saint Mary on Friday, September 2 in North Sioux City. The Defenders had to bounce back from a set one loss to secure the win in four with three straight wins.

Dordt led 7-4 in set one but Dakota State got the momentum and led 13-9 with a 9-2 run. A service error stopped the run and an attack error got Dordt within 13-11. Dakota State extended the lead to 20-15 again and Dordt would only get as close as 24-22, dropping the set 25-22.

Set two was tight up to a 16-16 tie and Dordt used back to back kills by Alli Timmermans and Ellie Voss for an 18-16 lead. The score was tied at 18-18 but a kill by Cumana and a Mia Gamet ace serve made it 20-18 and the score was never tie again as Dordt won 25-21. Set three was never close as Dordt banged out a 14-3 lead and ended up winning by a 25-6 margin.

Set four was much like set two where the teams weren't able to extend much of a lead. A Cumana kill tied the score at 18-18 and Dakota State tied it at 19-19. Dakota State gained the lead at 20-19 but a Corrina Timmermans kill followed by an Alli Timmermans kill got Dordt up 21-20. Dakota State mustered a tie but Dordt answered with back to back Alli Timmermans kills and two attack errors ended it with Dordt prevailing 25-21.

WVB: Coyotes go 2-0 in Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- South Dakota went 2-0 on day one of the Borderland Invitational Friday with a 3-1 win over Portland State (25-20, 25-19, 26-24, 25-11) and a 3-2 win over New Mexico (25-23, 25-12, 25-23, 27-25, 15-6). Elizabeth Juhnke recorded her first two double-doubles on the season, while Brooklyn Schram had a match-high 46 assists in game one and Lolo Weideman added a match-high 24 digs in game two.

Juhnke tallied 24 kills and 16 digs to pace the Coyotes against Portland State. Madison Harms added 12 kills and Schram tallied 46 assists.

Lolo Weideman recorded 12 digs and Alaina Wolff 11.

Makayla Lewis tallied 15 kills for Portland State. Ellie Snook tallied 15 digs.

Juhnke recorded a double-double in game two, tallying 22 kills and 15 digs. Harms added 13 kills and Schram 47 assists.

Lolo Weideman tallied 24 digs, followed by Schram's 12 and Kamryn Farris' 10.

Kaitlynn Biassou tallied 23 kills and 11 digs for New Mexico. Kali Wolf added 16 kills and Aniless Sher 50 assists. Alena Moldan tallied 24 digs.