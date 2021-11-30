College roundup: Jamestown earns sweep in pool play at NAIA tournament

2021 NAIA Volleyball Northwestern vs College of St. Mary
Northwestern's Bekah Horstman defends against St. Mary's Kamryn Willman during Northwestern College vs College of St. Mary NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Northwestern's Savonne Sterk defends against St. Mary's Rachel Rosenquist during Northwestern College vs College of St. Mary NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Members of the Northwestern College and College of St. Mary volleyball teams gather on their respective sides of the court to pray following their NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Northwestern won in three sets.
Northwestern's Katie Peters (6) and Bekah Horstman defends against St. Mary's Rachel Rosenquist during Northwestern College vs College of St. Mary NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Northwestern's Emily Strasser hits the ball during Northwestern College vs College of St. Mary NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Corrina Timmermans hits past Missouri Baptist's Manuela Vargas during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Jessi Franken hits towards Missouri Baptist's Sara Klunder during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Corrina Timmermans hits past Missouri Baptist's Manuela Vargas during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Corrina Timmermans hits a kill past Missouri Baptist's Manuela Vargas during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Alli Timmermans goes up to defend against Missouri Baptist's Isidora Stojovic during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Danielle VandeVoort hits towards Missouri Baptist's Giovanna Tapigliani (10)during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Corrina Timmermans (11) and the squad celebrate a kill during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Erica Bousema hits the ball during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt coach Chad Hansen talk to his team at a time out during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Grace Langemeier defends a Missouri Baptist hit during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dordt's Campbell Marshall sets the ball during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Members of the Dordt squad celebrate a point during Dordt University vs Missouri Baptist University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Sisters Anna, left, and Ellie Holen, laugh during warmups Tuesday morning before the University of Jamestown's opening match in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. The two have played volleyball for as long as they can remember, and as elementary school students, the two attended Jamestown games, spending time hitting balls on the court hours before the matches started.
University of Jamestown's Ellie Holen celebrates a point during her team's win over Texas Wesleyan University Tuesday morning in the opening day of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Ellie and her sister, Anna, are teammates for the top-ranked Jimmies.
Jamestown's Ellie Holen hits the ball during warmups before University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Ellie Holen and her sister, Anna, are both starters on the team and are part of a long line of siblings who have attended Jamestown.
University of Jamestown's Anna Holen, 2, cheers a point with her teammates during Jamestown's win over Texas Wesleyan University Tuesday morning at the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Holen and her sister, Ellie, both start for the undefeated Jimmies.
Sisters Anna, left, and Ellie Holen celebrate a point during University of Jamestown's match against Texas Wesleyan University Tuesday morning at the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. The sisters, both Jamestown starters, are part of a long line of siblings who have attended the North Dakota school, and their volleyball skills caught their coach's attention when they were in elementary school.
Jamestown's Taylor Sabinash (11) and Jayla Ritter defend against Texas Wesleyan's Nyia Anderson during University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Jamestown's Jayla Ritter defends against Texas Wesleyan's Veronika Webb during University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Jamestown's Jayla Ritter hits past Texas Wesleyan's Veronika Webb during University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Jamestown fans wave flags during University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Jamestown's Corina Huff hits past Texas Wesleyan's Bailey Foy during University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Texas Wesleyan's Morgan Burns sets the ball in front of Jamestown's Anna Holen during University of Jamestown vs Texas Wesleyan University NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Viterbo's Grace Rohde defends against Oregon Tech's Kaylin Talonen during Viterbo University vs Oregon Tech NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Viterbo's Grace Rohde hits toward Oregon Tech's Kaylin Talonen during Viterbo University vs Oregon Tech NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Viterbo's Mariah Calkins defends against Oregon Tech's Faith Houck-Wylie during Viterbo University vs Oregon Tech NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship pool play action Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Jimmies earned the sweep by set scores of 26-24, 25-19, and 25-19, as Corina Huff and Jayla Ritter led the Jamestown offense with respective totals of 13 and 10 kills. Ellie Holen had a team-high 29 digs in the game, while Jackie Meiklejohn had 22 assists.
Over on the other side of the court, Nya Anderson and Bailey Foy led Texas Wesleyan with total of nine and eight kills.
The win puts Jamestown at 1-0 in pool play. The Jimmies second game is Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., against Indiana Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan's second game was against Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday, at 3 p.m.
Pool D
Park 3, Grand View 1: The Park University (Mo.) volleyball team came out with a win in the first game of pool-play on Tuesday against Grand View (Iowa), as the No. 4 ranked Pirates took down the Vikings, 3-1.
The Pirates claimed set one over the Vikings, 25-22, lost set two 25-21, and then claimed the final two frames by scores of 28-26, and 25-18.
Nada Meawad had a team-high 18 kills, while Noura Meawad and Debora Bernadi both had 14. Giovanna Bello had 20 digs for the Pirates, and Vera Beltrame had 40 assists.
For Grandview, Lauren Bair had 24 kills to lead the offense, while Bailey Sullivan had 47 assists.
Grand View played again at 5 p.m. on Tuesday against Dakota Wesleyan, while Park will face Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Pool E
Providence 3, Lindsey Wilson 0: The University of Providence (Mont.) volleyball team swept Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) on Tuesday in the first round of pool play at the NAIA National Championship tournament.
The Argonauts took down the Blue Raiders in straight sets, by scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-15. Jenna Thorne and Sadie Lott had 15 and 14 kills in the game, respectively, while Cydney Finberg-Roberts had 38 of Providence's 43 total assists.
Johanna Alcantara had a team-high 12 assists for Lindsey Wilson, while Camryn Rich came out with 31 assists.
Providence improved to 27-2 on the season, and will play again on Wednesday at 1 p.m. against Life University (Ga.). Lindsey Wilson played again on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Life, a game that concluded after the Journal went to press.
Pool G
Montana Tech 3, Marian 2: The Montana Tech University volleyball team earned a five-set win on Tuesday in the first round of pool play at the national championship tournament.
The Orediggers took down Marian (Ind.) in five sets, as the Knights let a two-set lead evaporate. Marian won sets one and two by scores of 25-16 and 25-20, but the Orediggers won the final three frames 25-21, 25-13, and 15-4.
Karina Mickelson led Montana Tech with 21 kills, while Olivia Muir put up 17. The Orediggers outgained the Knights in total kills, 61-50, while Marian had 68 digs to Montana Tech's 67.
The Orediggers played again on Tuesday at 7 p.m., against Midland (Neb.), while Marian plays Midland on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Pool H
Corban 3, OUAZ 1: The Corban University (Ore.) volleyball team came out with a 3-1 win on Tuesday over Ottawa University (Ariz.), as the Warriors won sets one, three, and four by scores of 25-16, 25-22, and 25-18, while the Spirit claimed the second set, 25-18.
Corban put up a .486 kills percentage in the first set.
Rylee Troutman and Avari Ridgway both had double-digit kills totals, while Troutman finished with 16 and Ridgway had 14.
OUAZ's Kate Pestova had 19 kills and Cristal Carrizoza put up an impressive 46 assists.
OUAZ played Bellevue (Neb.) on Tuesday at 7 p.m., a game that finished after the Journal's press-time, while Corban and Bellevue are scheduled to play on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
The V-Hawks won by set scores of 22-25, 32-30, 26-24, 22-25 and 15-13 to start out 1-0 in pool play. There are eight pools of three teams, with only one team per pool able to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.
