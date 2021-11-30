College roundup: Jamestown earns sweep in pool play at NAIA tournament

SIOUX CITY-- The Jamestown University volleyball team pulled off a three-set sweep over Texas Wesleyan on Tuesday in the opening game of pool-play at the NAIA National Championship tournament.

The Jimmies earned the sweep by set scores of 26-24, 25-19, and 25-19, as Corina Huff and Jayla Ritter led the Jamestown offense with respective totals of 13 and 10 kills. Ellie Holen had a team-high 29 digs in the game, while Jackie Meiklejohn had 22 assists.

Over on the other side of the court, Nya Anderson and Bailey Foy led Texas Wesleyan with total of nine and eight kills.

The win puts Jamestown at 1-0 in pool play. The Jimmies second game is Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., against Indiana Wesleyan.

Texas Wesleyan's second game was against Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday, at 3 p.m.

Pool D

Park 3, Grand View 1: The Park University (Mo.) volleyball team came out with a win in the first game of pool-play on Tuesday against Grand View (Iowa), as the No. 4 ranked Pirates took down the Vikings, 3-1.

The Pirates claimed set one over the Vikings, 25-22, lost set two 25-21, and then claimed the final two frames by scores of 28-26, and 25-18.

Nada Meawad had a team-high 18 kills, while Noura Meawad and Debora Bernadi both had 14. Giovanna Bello had 20 digs for the Pirates, and Vera Beltrame had 40 assists.

For Grandview, Lauren Bair had 24 kills to lead the offense, while Bailey Sullivan had 47 assists.

Grand View played again at 5 p.m. on Tuesday against Dakota Wesleyan, while Park will face Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Pool E

Providence 3, Lindsey Wilson 0: The University of Providence (Mont.) volleyball team swept Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) on Tuesday in the first round of pool play at the NAIA National Championship tournament.

The Argonauts took down the Blue Raiders in straight sets, by scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-15. Jenna Thorne and Sadie Lott had 15 and 14 kills in the game, respectively, while Cydney Finberg-Roberts had 38 of Providence's 43 total assists.

Johanna Alcantara had a team-high 12 assists for Lindsey Wilson, while Camryn Rich came out with 31 assists.

Providence improved to 27-2 on the season, and will play again on Wednesday at 1 p.m. against Life University (Ga.). Lindsey Wilson played again on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Life, a game that concluded after the Journal went to press.

Pool G

Montana Tech 3, Marian 2: The Montana Tech University volleyball team earned a five-set win on Tuesday in the first round of pool play at the national championship tournament.

The Orediggers took down Marian (Ind.) in five sets, as the Knights let a two-set lead evaporate. Marian won sets one and two by scores of 25-16 and 25-20, but the Orediggers won the final three frames 25-21, 25-13, and 15-4.

Karina Mickelson led Montana Tech with 21 kills, while Olivia Muir put up 17. The Orediggers outgained the Knights in total kills, 61-50, while Marian had 68 digs to Montana Tech's 67.

The Orediggers played again on Tuesday at 7 p.m., against Midland (Neb.), while Marian plays Midland on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Pool H

Corban 3, OUAZ 1: The Corban University (Ore.) volleyball team came out with a 3-1 win on Tuesday over Ottawa University (Ariz.), as the Warriors won sets one, three, and four by scores of 25-16, 25-22, and 25-18, while the Spirit claimed the second set, 25-18.

Corban put up a .486 kills percentage in the first set.

Rylee Troutman and Avari Ridgway both had double-digit kills totals, while Troutman finished with 16 and Ridgway had 14.

OUAZ's Kate Pestova had 19 kills and Cristal Carrizoza put up an impressive 46 assists.

OUAZ played Bellevue (Neb.) on Tuesday at 7 p.m., a game that finished after the Journal's press-time, while Corban and Bellevue are scheduled to play on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0