College roundup: Northwestern, Dordt qualify for NAIA volleyball tournament

The Northwestern and Dordt women's volleyball teams have both qualified for the NAIA National Championship Tournament, and will play their respective opening round games on Saturday.
The teams are two out of the five GPAC programs that qualified for the national tournament.
Dordt will host MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the opening round, while Northwestern will host Trinity Christian (Ill.).
The winner of the opening round bracket will advance to the NAIA championship final site, at Tyson Events Center, on April 27.
Briar Cliff women seeded No. 20 in NAIA national tournament
The Briar Cliff women's soccer team was selected the No. 20 overall seed at the NAIA women's soccer national tournament on Monday. The Chargers will face No. 14 ranked Lindsey Wilson on Thursday in Spring Arbor, Mich. at 4 p.m.
Briar Cliff is the No. 3 seed in the four-team Spring Harbor opening round bracket. The winner of Thursday's game will play on Saturday at 2 p.m. against either top-seeded Spring Harbor or Northwestern Ohio.
The Chargers have a 12-2-2 overall record this season, and qualified for the first national tournament in program history thanks to their regular season GPAC title.
The winner of the four-team opening round bracket will advance to the NAIA championship final site, in Foley, Ala. The championship field will begin play on April 27, with the national title game taking place on May 3.
South Dakota track and field ranked No. 24
The South Dakota men's track and field team has been ranked No. 24 in the nation by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association, the third consecutive week that the team has been ranked in the top 25.
Coyotes' high-jumper Zack Anderson set a new personal record with a jump of 7-5, which tied him for the national lead and matched the Olympic Qualifying mark. Anderson is a three-time All-American, and has helped the teams' high-jumpers to an average mark of seven feet.
Three other South Dakota high-jumpers also set personal records, with Jack Durst jumping 6-11 3/4, and redshirt junior Blake Vande and redshirt freshman Marshall Faurot both reaching a height of 6-9 3/4.
In the pole vault, where the Coyotes rank second in the nation, two athletes are currently ranked in the nation's top-10, in senior Ethan Bray (sixth) and freshman Eerik Haamer (10th).
Redshirt freshman Brithton Senior rank a mark of 13.54 in the 4x100 meter relay, seventh-best in the country, while freshman Demar Francis a 400-meter time of 46.68.