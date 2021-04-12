College roundup: Northwestern, Dordt qualify for NAIA volleyball tournament

The winner of the four-team opening round bracket will advance to the NAIA championship final site, in Foley, Ala. The championship field will begin play on April 27, with the national title game taking place on May 3.

South Dakota track and field ranked No. 24

The South Dakota men's track and field team has been ranked No. 24 in the nation by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association, the third consecutive week that the team has been ranked in the top 25.

Coyotes' high-jumper Zack Anderson set a new personal record with a jump of 7-5, which tied him for the national lead and matched the Olympic Qualifying mark. Anderson is a three-time All-American, and has helped the teams' high-jumpers to an average mark of seven feet.

Three other South Dakota high-jumpers also set personal records, with Jack Durst jumping 6-11 3/4, and redshirt junior Blake Vande and redshirt freshman Marshall Faurot both reaching a height of 6-9 3/4.

In the pole vault, where the Coyotes rank second in the nation, two athletes are currently ranked in the nation's top-10, in senior Ethan Bray (sixth) and freshman Eerik Haamer (10th).