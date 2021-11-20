COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern volleyball sweeps IU Kokomo in first round of NAIA playoffs

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College volleyball team swept aside IU Kokomo (Ind.) on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA playoffs, as the Red Raiders took down the Cougars by set scores of 25-11, 25-15, and 25-12.

Bekah Horstman had a team-high 15 kills for Northwestern, while Alysen Dexter was close behind with 11. Horstman also had eight blocks in the game, while Jadeyn Schutt led the way with 23 assists, and Emily Strassner had 13 digs.

The Cougars' Sidney Gerig had a team-high six kills, while Kaley Lyons led the way with 14 assists.

With the win, Northwestern improved to 18-10 on the season. The Raiders will play again on Nov. 30 at Tyson Events Center, in pool play for the NAIA national tournament.

Dordt 3, Bethel 0: The Dordt University volleyball team beat Bethel (Ind.) on Saturday by a score of 3-0, with the Defenders taking down the Pilots by set scores of 26-24, 25-22, and 25-20.

Corrina Timmermans led the Defenders with 10 kills and nine digs, while Alli Timmermans and Jessie Franken tied for second with eight apiece.

Erica Bouseman finished second on the Defenders with seven digs, while Megan Razler had a team-high 21 assists.

Bethel's Maddy Payne had 10 kills and Madyson Beaver led the way with 17 assists.

With the win, Dordt advances to the NAIA National Championship Final Site, which will begin on Nov. 30, at Tyson Events Center.

South Dakota 3, North Dakota State 2: The South Dakota volleyball team took down North Dakota State in Fargo on Saturday, 3-2, as the Coyotes finished off their regular season with a tense, five-set victory.

USD won sets one, three, and five by scores of 25-16, 25-18, and 18-16; while North Dakota State won sets two and four 25-23 and 25-15.

Elizabeth Juhnke had 25 kills in the game, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad Madison Harms had 19. Madison Jurgens had 61 assists in the match, and Lolo Weideman led the way with 26 digs.

NDSU's Syra Tanchin had 17 kills in the match, while Raegen Reilly led the team in assists and digs with totals of 41 and 15, respectively.

Football

North Dakota State 52, South Dakota 24: South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp completed 21-of-27 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Mike Mansaray in the third quarter and completed a 12-yard shovel pass to J.J. Galbreath for a score in the fourth. Nate Thomas ran 10 times for 62 yards in the opening half, but carried twice for minus-2 yards in the second.

Carter Bell became the first South Dakota player to return a punt for a touchdown since Stefan Logan in 2006.

Men's Basketball

William Penn 85, Briar Cliff 82: The Briar Cliff men's basketball team narrowly loss to William Penn University on Saturday, 85-82, as the Statesman held on despite being outscored by the Chargers in the second half, 48-46.

The Chargers shot 44.4 percent from the field in the game with 11 3-pointers, while William Penn shot 44.6.

Jaden Kleinhesselink and Conner Groves led the way for BCU with 23 and 22 points, respectively, while Kleinhesselink and Quinn Vesey finished with six rebounds apiece.

Karmari Newman had a team-high 21 points for the Statesmen, while Chanze Cruesoe and Kevion Blaylock finished with 20 and 16, respectively.

The loss dropped Briar Cliff to 4-4 overall.

Women's basketball

Morningside 91, Bellevue 45: The Morningside University women's basketball team walloped Bellevue on Saturday by a 91-45 score.

The Mustangs outscored the Bruins in the first half, 36-19, while holding Bellevue to just four points in the second quarter.

In the second half, Morningside outscored the Bruins by a 55-26 margin, as the Bruins managed just nine fourth-quarter points.

Chloe Lofstrom and Taylor Rodenbergh each had a team-high 18 points for the Mustangs, while Sophia Peppers put up 16.

Lofstrom also had eight rebounds in the game.

Morningside won the turnover battle against the Bruins, 21-10, and rebounded them 39-27.

The win improves Morningside to 4-2 on the season, while Bellevue falls to 3-6.

The Mustangs will play again on Tuesday, at Doane.

Dordt 69, Concordia 60: The Dordt University women's basketball team beat Concordia on Saturday, 69-60, as the Defenders improved their season record to 5-2 on the season.

The Defenders held a 38-36 lead at the half, and then outscored the Bulldogs in the third and fourth quarters by a combined score of 31-24.

Dordt had two players finish with more than 20 points, in Hayden Heimensen and Ashtyn Veerbeek.

Heimensen had 22 points in the game, while Veerbeek scored 20 to go with her four blocks. Karly Gustafson had 21 rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0