YANKTON, S.D. - No. 2 Dordt opened Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball season play with a 25-12, 15-14, 25-11 win over Mount Marty Tuesday evening.
Ema Altena had a match-high 11 kills and six blocks assists to lead the Defenders. Jessi De Jager and Leah Lamp had seven kills each while Aubrey Drake had 21 digs. Setter Jamie De Jager had 29 assists as Dordt improved to 6-1 overall.
Elizabeth Watchorn, a former Ponca, Nebraska, prep athlete, had nine kills to lead the Lancers (2-4).
NORTHWESTERN 3: BRIAR CLIFF 0: Seventh-ranked Northwestern swept Briar Cliff in a GPAC match in Sioux City 25-16, 26-24, 25-22 on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders were led by Bekah Horstman's 11 kills and Lauryn Hilger and Emily Van Ginkel each added 10. Lacey Wacker had 35 assists and Hilger finished with nine digs as did Emily Strasser.
BCU was paced by Courtney Schafer's 11 kills.