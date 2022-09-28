COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Dordt cruises in a sweep of Briar Cliff Wednesday

SIOUX CITY – The Dordt volleyball program, playing its second conference match against a non-ranked opponent, came away with a sweep Wednesday night in Sioux City.

Dordt rolled in a straight sets win over Briar Cliff 25-13, 25-5, 25-17 at the Newman Flanagan Center on the campus of Briar Cliff.

:I thought we competed really hard,” Dordt head coach Jacki Smith said. “It was a really balanced attack for us. We were trying some new stuff and everyone came out really confidently and we were battling, so I was happy about that.”

The Defenders led from early in the first set, and sailed through each set against Briar Cliff. The Chargers had to call a timeout in the opening set trailing 8-2, and the Defender lead only grew from there.

Briar Cliff held a negative hitting percentage in the first set, recording six kills and eight errors in 48 chances. Meanwhile, the Defenders were hitting .244 with 15 kills and four errors. Avey Amelse had six kills off the bench.

The second set started with an 8-0 run by the Defenders. A service error and an attacking error by Dordt gave Briar Cliff its first two points of the second, but they were unable to cut into the Defenders advantage.

“That can be hard, because we have a plan and then they do something or kind of destroy that plan, that’s volleyball,” Briar Cliff head coach Lindsey Weatherford said. “It’s a game of momentum, so sometimes breaking that momentum can be hard as well.”

The Chargers were unable to get within eight points of the Defenders in the second set after the opening 8-0 run. After a 5-0 run to make the set 17-4, the Chargers called their second timeout of the set.

The run ended on a Chloe Johnson kill, making it 19-5. The Chargers played with energy for the remainder of the set, but errors squished any momentum Briar Cliff tried to build.

Dordt ended the second set on a 13-1 run to win it 25-5. Briar Cliff scored the first point of the third set to take its first lead of the match to that point. The Chargers built an early 5-2 lead in the set, executing on the plays they were missing in the first two sets.

“I think we always come out guns blazing, and then every now and again we lose confidence in the middle and that’s what happened in sets one and two,” Weatherford said. “Set three, we were able to build that confidence by acing the serve, getting some key kills that really motivated everybody to stick together and keep going.”

A 5-2 lead dwindled to a 5-5 tie and eventually a 9-5 Defender lead and a Briar Cliff timeout. The run ended at nine straight points for the Defenders, building an 11-5 lead. The Chargers would stay around five points behind Dordt for a while, but were never able to go on the run needed to put them back into the set.

A timeout for the Chargers, their final timeout of the set, came trailing 20-11. A late surge by the Chargers made the final score a bit closer, but the Defenders sealed the win 25-17 with a kill by Amelse.

Amelse tallied 11 kills and three aces for the Defenders. Megan Raszler tallied 22 assists and Campbell Marshall 14 assists. Three starters, Danielle Vande Voort, Grace Langemeier and Isabella Cumana recorded seven kills each.

“(Amelse) did wonderful,” Smith said. “She got some opportunities early on in our season, playing in California, but she hasn’t gotten a lot of opportunities since then. She stepped into the role seamlessly tonight, so I don’t think she was afraid of the moment, she was excited for the opportunity.”

Makenna Kooima led the Defenders with 23 digs and Madison Vis 15.

Chloe Johnson led Briar Cliff with six kills. Tannah Heath led the Chargers with 11 digs and Emma Porter six assists.

Dordt is at Mount Marty Friday night. Briar Cliff heads to Concordia Friday night.