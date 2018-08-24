ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The second-ranked Defenders rolled to victory in their first game at the Red Raider Invite over MidAmerica Nazarene on Friday. Dordt earned the win 25-18, 25-10, 25-15.
Ema Altena had 14 kills to lead the way and Leah Kamp added 10. Jamie De Jager had 30 assists. The Defenders had a hit percentage of .306 while MidAmerica Nazarene was at .011.
DORDT 3, CORBAN 0: The No. 2 Dordt volleyball team swept Corban 25-21, 25-19, 25-15 at the Red Raider Invite in Orange City on Friday.
Ema Altena and Leah Kamo both finished with 10 kills for the Defenders (2-0). Jamie De Jager dished out 43 assists and Aubrey Drake tallied 13 digs.
BRIAR CLIFF 3, JOHN BROWN 0: The Chargers opening the season with a convincing 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 victory at the Red Raider Invite in Orange City on Friday.
Briar Cliff got 10 kills from Analyse Stapleton and eight from Courtney Schafer. Delaney Meyer dished out 17 assists and Maureen Imrie added 12 assists. Danielle Coronado had 11 digs.
The Chargers held John Brown to a hit percentage of .083 as Jessica Meyer led it with five kills.
GRAND VIEW 3, BRIAR CLIFF 1: The No. 9 Grand View volleyball team defeated Briar Cliff 28-26, 25-27, 25-9, 25-19 at the Red Raider Invite in Orange City on Friday.
Analyse Stapleton led Briar Cliff (1-1) with 11 kills and Victoria Gonzalez added 10. Delaney Meyer dished out 21 assists while Maureen Imrie finished with 13. Danielle Coronado recorded 18 digs.
NORTHWESTERN 3, JOHN BROWN 0: The seventh-ranked Red Raiders strolled to victory over John Brown in the Red Raiders' opening game of their invite 25-10, 25-16, 25-19 in Orange City Friday.
Lauryn Hilger led the way for the Red Raiders with 14 kills, and A.J. Horstman had five. Lacey Wacker added 25 assists and Makenzie Fink had five digs.
John Brown was led by Bayli Reagan's seven kills.
MORNINGSIDE GOES 1-1: Morningside split a pair of matches at the Viterbo Preseason Tournament on Friday.
The Mustangs opened the day by rallying past the University of Saint Francis in five sets 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22 and 15-12. However, Morningside would fall to fourth-ranked Viterbo 25-15, 25-23, 25-19.
Against Viterbo, Morningside was led by Krista Zenk's 10 kills and Brittni Olson added five. Callie Aberico had 25 assists and Zenk chipped in with 10 digs.
Morningside struggled all match as it had a hitting percentage fo just .138.
Viterbo got 11 kills from Miah Garant and 19 assists from Chloe Jakscht.
Stats were not available for Morningside's game against Saint Francis.
Morningside is now 2-1 on the season.
WAYNE STATE 3, WESTMINSTER 0: A balanced attack led the Wildcats to a sweep over Westminster early Friday morning as they opened the season with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 victory in the first of four games in the Embry-Riddle Tournament.
Jaci Beller led the Wildcats with a game-high 12 kills while recording three blocks. Alyssa Ballenger contributed nine kills of her own. Megan Gebhardt's 29 assists were a game-high, while junior libero Haley Kauth and junior Katie Stephens steadied the defense with 12 and 10 digs, respectively.
WAYNE STATE 3, LYNN 0: Wayne State completed day one at the Embry-Riddle Tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida with a 2-0 mark after sweeping Lynn (Fla.) 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 on Friday.
Alyssa Ballenger led teh Wildcats with 11 kills and both Tarrin Beller and Jaci Brahmer had nine each. Megan Gebhardt dished out 33 assists and Katie Stephens had 10 digs.
Lynn was led by Sonja Udovcic and Rafaela Fonseca who both had eight kills.
NORTHWESTERN 3, USD 1: Northwestern downed South Dakota 25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20 in the season opener for both teams at the Panther Invite in Milwaukee on Friday.
The Coyotes were led by Taylor Wilson's 10 kills, Hayley Dotseth had nine and Elizabeth Loschen added eight. Madison Jurgens led the way with 30 assists.
The Wildcats had three players in double figures in kills as Abryanna Cannon had 16, Nia Robinson had 13 and Ella Grbac added 10.
Late Thursday
NORTHWESTERN 3, CORBAN 1: No. 7 Northwestern opened up its season with a 31-29, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21 victory over No. 19 Corban (Ore.) in Orange City Thursday night.
Lauryn Hilger led the way for the Red Raiders with 20 kills, A.J. Horstman had 16 and Anna Kiel added 13. Lacey Wacker dished out 53 assists and Hilger finsihed with 12 digs.
Corban, whihc is 2-3 on the season, was led by Adriana Aguayo's 18 kills and Cierra Leopoldino had 23 assists.