ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Ninth-ranked Grand View clipped No. 7 Northwestern 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22 at the Red Raider Invite on Saturday.
Lauryn Hilger led the Red Raiders with 20 kills and A.J. Horstman added 12 while Anna Kiel finished with nine. Lacey Wacker dished out 43 assisted and 12 digs.
Grand View got 17 kills from Kelsey Redmond and 14 from Courtney Twit. Trystin Luneckas had 42 assists.
Northwestern is now 3-1 on the season and the Vikings are 3-0.
NORTHWESTERN 3, PRESENTATION 0: No. 7 Northwestern cruised to a 27-25, 25-18, 25-17 win over Presentation to wrap up its play its own tournament over the weekend.
The Red Raiders (4-1) got 19 kills from Lauryn Hilger, 13 from A.J. Horstman and 10 from Josie Blankespoor. Lacey Wacker had 47 assists and 11 digs.
Presentation was paced by Olivia Stet's eight kills.
DORDT 3, BAKER 0: Second-ranked Dordt remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 victory over Baker at the Red Raider Invite on Saturday.
The Defenders showed their balance with Ema Altena leading the way with 12 kills, Ally Krommendyk added 11 and Leah Kamp finished with 19. Jamie De Jager had 31 assists and two ace serves and Aubrey Drake had 16 digs.
Baker got eight kills from Olivia Brees.
DORDT 3, WALDORF 0: Second-ranked Dordt overwhelmed Waldorf 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 to close out the Red Raider Invite on Saturday.
Ally Krommendyk had nine kills for the Defenders (4-0) and both Julia Lindbergh and Ema Altena had seven kills each.
Jamie De Jager had 31 assists and Aubrey Drake had 11 digs.
Sarh Williams had 11 kills for Waldorf.
BRIAR CLIFF 3, PRESENTATION 1: The Chargers got 12 kills from Courtney Schafer and 10 from Victoria Gonzalez to pick up the 25-16, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21 victory at the Red Raider Invite on Saturday.
Briar Cliff domianted the first set with 11 kills and just three hitting errors. Maureen Imrie had 22 assists and five ace serves while Danielle Coronado had 22 digs.
Presentation got 10 kills from Evy Peterson and 22 assists from Brooke Swanson.
WALDORF 3, BRIAR CLIFF 0: Waldorf sent Briar Cliff to 2-2 to start the season with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-19 victory at the Red Raider Invite on Saturday.
The Chargers had 27 attack errors and had a negative hitting percentage. Megan Beck led the Chargers with seven kills and Jessica Meyer added six. Elizabeth Williams had 13 assists and Carrie Ciesla had 11.
Waldorf was led by Dani Carlson's 11 kills and Augusta Sinclaire had 10 digs.
MORNINGSIDE 3, VALLEY CITY ST. 1: Emma Gerber had 14 kills and Krista Zenk added 11 as the Mustangs downed Valley City State 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 25-14 Viterbo Preseason Tournament Saturday.
The Mustangs got 22 assists from Sabrina Creason and 14 from Callie Alberico while Zenk added 12 digs and Ashley Boer added 11.
Morningside had a hitting percentage of .303 and 15 attack errors compared to 25 for Valley City State.
Valley City State got 11 kills from Clarissa Olson and nine from Paige Benson.
CARDINAL STRITCH 3, MORNINGSIDE 2: The Mustangs moved to 3-2 on the season with a 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 16-25, 15-8 loss to Cardinal Strich at the Viterbo Preseason Tournament on Saturday.
The Mustangs were paced by Krista Zenk's nine kills while both Emma Gerber and Brittni Olson had eight apiece.
Callie Alberico had 25 assists and Merrin Van Velzen had 10 digs.
The Mustangs forced Cardinal Strictch into 33 atacck errors.
Cardinal Stritch got 18 kills from Tricia Graham.
USD 3, NEW HAMPSHIRE 1: South Dakota finished off a 2-1 season opening weekend with 21-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16 victory over New Hampshire in the Panther Invitational hosted by UW-Milwaukee Saturday at the Klotsche Center.
Madison Jurgens and Taylor Wilson were USD’s selections to the all-tournament team. Haley Dotseth led the Coyotes with 17 kills. Wilson was also a force at the net with nine kills, Elizabeth Loschen chipped in 11 kills and Claire Gerdes five kills. Jurgens finished with 41 assists, 18 digs and four kills.
WAYNE STATE 3, VALDOSTA STATE 0: Alyssa Ballenger turned in 11 kills and five blocks as Wayne State’s volleyball team improved to 3-0 following Saturday’s 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 win over Valdosta State at the Embry-Riddle Tournament.
Tarrin Beller added 10 kills and five blocks for the Wildcats, which hadn’t lost a set all season heading into Saturday night’s late match against Embry-Riddle. Jaci Brahmer provided seven kills and five blocks while setter Megan Gebhardt dished 33 assists.
Defensively, Katie Stephens had 11 digs, one more than Haley Kauth. Maddie Knobbe had four blocks.
Late Friday
NORTHWESTERN 3, WALDORF 1: No. 7 Northwestern completed a 2-0 first day at their own tournament with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-27, 25-17 win over Waldorf on Friday.
The Red Raiders got 15 kills from Anna Kiel and Makenzie Fink had 12. Lacey Wacker dished out 39 assists and Emily Strasser had 18 digs. Northwestern is now 3-0.
Waldorf was led by Kyra Platzek's 14 kills.
USD 3, MILWAUKEE 0: The South Dakota volleyball team swept Milwaukee 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 in a non-conference match here Friday.
Hayley Dotseth finished with 13 kills and nine digs for USD (1-1). Madison Jurgens dished out 32 assists and tossed in nine digs. Anne Rasmussen recorded 17 digs and Lauren Sauer had 11.