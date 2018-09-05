FREMONT, Neb. -- No. 8 Midland swept Morningside 25-17, 25-17, 26-24 in conference action here Wednesday.
The Mustangs scored the final seven points of the third set to secure the sweep.
Midland was led by Maggie Hiatt's 12 kills and Jenny Blair added 10. Jessica Peters had 30 assists and 21 digs.
Morningside is now 5-5 on the season and 0-1 in the GPAC.
Late Tuesday
BUENA VISTA 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: Brooke Runneberg and Megan Vaughn had 12 and 11 kills, respectively, to lead the Beavers to a non-conference volleyball win in a match played in Storm Lake Tuesday.
Mackenzie Gropel had 34 assists and 11 digs while Summer Goss added 13 digs for BVU (2-3).