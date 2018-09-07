MARSHALL, MO. -- No. 16 Northwestern began the Missouri Valley Invite with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Avila (Mo.) on Friday.
The Red Raiders were led by Lauryn Hilger's 13 kills and Makenzie Fink added nine. Lacey Wacker had 41 assists and Emily Strasser recorded 13 digs.
Avila got six kills from Erin Jones and 22 assists from Hannah Mast.
Northwestern is now 8-3 on the season and Avila is 3-11.
NORTHWESTERN 3, MISSOURI VALLEY 0: The 16th-ranked Red Raiders swept Missouri Valley 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 on Friday.
Northwestern was led by Lauryn Hilger's 15 kills and Makenzie Fink had nine. Emily Strasser had 22 digs and Lacey Wacker dished out 36 assists.
Missouri Valley was paced by Talesha Scott's seven kills.
The Red Raiders are now 9-3.
PACIFIC LUTHERAN 3, BRIAR CLIFF 0: No. 12 Pacific Lutheran swept Briar Cliff 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 at the Johnson & Wales Tournament on Friday.
Courtney Schaefer had seven kills and Victoria Gonzalez had five kills. Delaney Meyer added 11 assists and Danielle Coronado had 13 digs.
Pacific Luthern (6-0) was led by Danielle Skibiel and Isabella Zubrod who both had eight kills.
Briar Cliff is now 3-3 on the season.
BRIAR CLIFF 3, JOHNSON & WALES 0: Briar Cliff swept past Johnson & Wales 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 at their own tournament on Friday.
The Chargers were led by Grace Whitlaw's 10 kills and Noel Phillips had seven. Keelan Nelson dished out 14 assists and Harlee Wagoner had nine digs.
Johnson & Wales was led by Brooke Paxton's nine kills.
Briar Cliff is now 4-3 on the season.
USD 3, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 0: South Dakota kept momentum, winning its sixth-straight match, with Friday’s 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff during the Central Arkansas Invitational.
Hayley Dotseth, a senior, led the charge for the Coyotes with 12 kills and 14 digs while chipping in seven kills apiece were senior Taylor Wilson and junior Elizabeth Loschen.
Madison Jurgens, a redshirt-freshman, had 32 assists for a South Dakota team that hit .250 during the match with 43 kills against 13 errors. Anne Rasmussen, the Summit League’s defensive player of the week, contributed 13 digs and seven assists to the victory.
Emily Grathoff added six kills and a .417 hitting percentage as the Coyotes improved to 6-1.
CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3, SOUTH DAKOTA 0: The Central Arkansas volleyball team swept South Dakota 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 at the Central Arkansas tournament on Friday in Conway, Ark.
Hayley Dotseth finished with 11 kills and 10 digs for USD (6-2). Taylor Wilson and Kristina Susak both recorded eight kills. Madison Jurgens dished out 31 assists and Anne Rasmussen notched 15 digs.
Haley Tippett led Central Arkansas (7-2) with 14 kills.