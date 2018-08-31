BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Rocky Mountain handed second-ranked Dordt its first loss of the season at the Labor Day Classic in Bellevue, Nebraska Friday. Rocky Mountain got the win 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 15-11.
Daniella Russell keyed the fast start for Rocky Mountain as she finished with 19 kills and Olivia L'Ami added 18. Natalie Hildeman added 41 assists and Annie Cooke had 18 digs.
The Defenders were led by Ema Altena's 29 kills, Leah Kamp added 11 and Julia Lindbergh had 10. Jamie De Jager dished out 49 assists and Aubrey Drake had 26 digs.
The Defenders did bounce back to defeat William Woods 25-19, 25-23, 25-17 later in the day.
Altena had 11 kills and Kamp added 10 while De Jager dished out 31 assists for Dordt (5-1).
UNIVERSITY OF PROVIDENCE 3, NORTHWESTERN 0: The University of Providence swept No. 7 Northwestern 25-18, 25-23, 26-24 at the Labor Day Classic in Bellevue, Nebraska Friday.
Northwestern was led by Lauryn Hilger's 11 kills and Makenzie Fink added 10 while Lacey Wacker had 24 assists. Hilger had 10 digs.
Providence was paced by Sydney Andersen's 14 kills and Kelsey Shaver added 10.
The Red Raiders had a hit percentage of .158 compared to .315 for Providence.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, NORTHWESTERN 1: Rocky Mountain downed the No. 7 Red Raiders 25-20, 19-25, 29-27, 25-19 here Friday.
Northwestern (6-3) got 17 kills from Lauryn Hilger and 11 from both Makenzie Fink and Bekah Horstman.
Rocky Mountain's Hailey Copinga and Olivia L'Ami had 16 kills apiece.
MORNINGSIDE 3, EVANGEL 1: The Mustangs rebounded from dropping the first set to win the next three and win 14-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-21 at the Labor Day Classic in Bellevue, Nebraska Friday.
The Mustangs were led by Emma Gerber's 22 kills, Krista Zenk added 18, Caitlin Makovicka had 11 and Brittni Olson added 10. Callie Alberico had 54 assists and Kayla Harris came up with 16 digs.
Evangel was paced by Heather Gahm's 13 kills.
SOUTH DAKOTA 3, NORTHEASTERN 0: Taylor Wilson provided a match-high 15 kills as South Dakota’s volleyball team opened the South Dakota Classic with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 sweep over Northeastern Friday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Wilson, a senior middle blocker, was fresh off of winning all-tournament honors last weekend at Milwaukee. She turned in a .625 hitting percentage for a squad that had a collective .322 hitting rate.
Haley Dotseth finished with 12 kills, eight digs and two ace serves for South Dakota (3-1). Elizabeth Loeschen added 10 kills for an offense guided by setter Madison Jurgens’ 38 assists.
Anne Rasmussen had 18 digs for the Coyotes while Lauren Sauer added 13. Wilson also recorded one solo block and three block assists while Claire Gerdes and Jenna Wagemester each contributed three block assists.
WAYNE STATE WINS TWO: No. 20 Wayne State College hit a sizzling .370 with just four attack errors as the Wildcats cruised to a 25-16, 25-20 and 25-13 win over East Central (Okla.) Friday evening at the South Central Volleyball Classic in Durant, Oklahoma.
Sophomore Alyssa Ballenger with 11 kills followed by Tarrin Beller with 10. Senior Megan Gebhardt handed out 29 set assists while Katie Stephens led the ‘Cats with 11 digs.
The Wildcats would then down Southern Nazarene 25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16. Katie Stephens led WSC in hitting with 12 kills followed by Jaci Brahmer at 11.
Wayne State is now 5-0 on the season.
NORTHWESTERN (MINN.) 3, BVU 0: Northwestern handled Buena Vista 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 on Friday to drop the Beavers to 0-2 on the season.
Sydney McLaren led the Beavers with seven kills and Mackenzie Gropel had 22 assists. Summer Goss had eight digs.
Jenay Fuglestad led Northwestern with 11 kills.