VERMILLION, S.D. | Hayley Dotseth and Elizabeth Loschen will be playing against friends and former teammates Friday night.
Dotseth and Loschen are key attackers for a 21-9 University of South Dakota volleyball team which will be making their NCAA debut at the Division I level. The Summit League Tournament champions of Coach Leanne Williamson will play at ninth-seeded Creighton (28-4) in Friday’s first-round action at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha.
Dotseth, the Summit League Player of the Year, is a former club teammate of Creighton starters Jaali Winters and Megan Ballenger. Loschen, an Omaha native, was a teammate of Bluejays’ libero Brittany Witt.
Friday night’s match will mark the first time these two teams have faced each other since Sept. 20, 2014, in Williamson’s first year as head coach. The Coyotes whittled the deficit in the series to 3-1 after pulling out a five-game victory at Sokol Arena, paced by Kendall Kritenbrink’s 29 kills, Brittany Jessen’s 52 assists and Riley Haug’s 23 digs.
During that match at Creighton’s court, South Dakota won the first two games by identical 25-23 scores. Creighton forced a fifth game with a 34-32 victory, but the Coyotes closed the match 15-10 en route to a 19-12 season.
Williamson has posted a 97-55 record in five seasons at USD and has coached the squad to three consecutive winning seasons. This year marked the second time in the last three years with more than 20 victories.
Dotseth, a 5-11 senior outside hitter, has a team-high 436 kills, an average of 4.04 per game and has also provided 378 digs, 44 blocks and 35 ace serves. Dotseth, who has recorded double-digit kills in each of her last 29 matches, is coming off a 19-kill, 15-dig performance that was posted in a 3-2 win over No. 1-seeded Denver in the Summit League Tournament finals Nov. 18, her 21st kill/dig double-double of the season.
However, on that historic night in Denver, Colo., it was 6-foot middle blocker Taylor Wilson (350 kills, 88 blocks) who won Summit Tournament MVP honors. Wilson slammed a season-high 24 kills in the victory and tied a previous season-best mark with five block assists.
Loschen, a 6-2 junior outside hitter, has 243 kills and 51 blocks. Loschen, incidentally, was the Summit League’s Freshman of the Year in 2016, the season South Dakota won the Summit’s regular-season title.
Setter Madison Jurgens, a 5-9 redshirt freshman, has 1,133 assists, an average of 10.49 per game and directs an attack that averages 13.57 kills per game. Summit League Defensive Player of the Year Anne Rasmussen, a 5-4 junior libero, has 589 digs, an average of 5.45 per game.
Overall, it’s Creighton’s eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last nine years. In fact, Creighton’s volleyball program is the first woman’s squad in any sport at the school to reach seven consecutive NCAA appearances. Five-time champions of the Big East Conference, Creighton is 9-7 all-time in the NCAAs, which includes an Elite Eight trip in 2016 and a Sweet 16 showing in 2015.
Creighton earned its automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament with Saturday’s 3-1 win over No. 16 Marquette in the Big East Championship final. Winters and Taryn Kloth each recorded 19 kills for a squad that began the season with a 1-2 record but has been on a 27-2 tear since.
Four Bluejays earned All-Big East honors, led by Winters, a 6-3 senior outside hitter who was named the Big East Player of the Year. Winter has 431 kills, 347 digs and 46 blocks.
Kloth (463 kills, 148 digs, 41 blocks), a 6-4 senior outside hitter also won Big East first-team honors along with 6-1 junior middle blocker/right side Megan Ballenger (283 kills, 97 blocks) and 5-10 junior setter Madelyn Cole (1,220 assists, 281 digs, 48 aces).
The winner of the South Dakota/Creighton matchup will face the winner of Friday’s 3:30 p.m. match between Saint Mary’s (19-9) and Washington (18-12) at 7 p.m. Saturday.