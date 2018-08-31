VERMILLION, S.D. — Strong net play both offensively and defensively carried South Dakota to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 sweep over Northeastern Friday during the South Dakota Classic inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Taylor Wilson, a senior middle blocker, fresh of an all-tournament selection last weekend in Milwaukee, led the Coyotes with 15 kills and no errors for a .625 hitting percentage.
Senior Hayley Dotseth had 12 kills and junior Elizabeth Loschen added 12 for a South Dakota (3-1) team that had a .322 hitting percentage in the match with 45 kills and only seven errors.