SIOUX CITY | Jamie De Jager’s duties at Dordt involve more than just setting.
De Jager is an all-around player who’s active on defense, averaging 2.34 digs and 0.72 blocks per game. She serves at a 95.8 percent clip with 31 aces. She’s had 91 kills.
De Jager also directs a dynamic offense that heads into the upcoming NAIA national tournament averaging a whopping 13.86 kills per game. The former Western Christian High School standout not only repeat as the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s setter of the year, she’s also the league’s player of the year.
De Jager, who averages 10.88 assists per game, is one of three Defenders who won first-team honors on the GPAC team that was released Wednesday afternoon. Outside hitter Ema Altena and libero Aubrey Drake, two of De Jager’s senior classmates, also are part of the 14-member while Chad Hanson, who guided the nation’s fifth-ranked squad to an undefeated league season, has been named the GPAC coach of the year.
De Jager and Altena are among six repeat first-team selections, joining outside hitters Lauryn Hilger (Northwestern) and Allison Kuenle (Doane) along with a pair of Midland athletes, middle blocker Priscilla O’Dowd and setter Jessica Peters.
Altena averages a team-high 3.95 kills per game for Dordt (27-2, 16-0 GPAC), which heads into the national tournament riding a 21-match winning streak. The former Western Christian athlete also has averages of 2.41 digs and 0.74 blocks, while adding 32 ace serves.
Drake led Dordt with an average of 5.22 digs per game, a mark that ranks second in the league, topped only by Jamestown’s Julina Niemeier (6.0), who was named the league’s libero of the year. Drake has also contributed 19 ace serves.
Ninth-ranked Northwestern (24-7, 13-3 GPAC) was of three teams to tie for second in the league behind the efforts of first-teamers Hilger, setter Lacey Wacker and right side Makenzie Fink.
Hilger led the GPAC with her 4.57 kills per game average and ranked second in hitting percentage (.336). She was also tied with five others for first with 0.46 ace serves per game mark, a list that includes Fink. Hilger’s 43 ace serves paced a team which has won eight of their last 10 matches.
Wacker, last year’s GPAC freshman of the year (and second-team setter), led the league with an average of 11.7 assists per game and engineers an offense that gets 14.16 kills per game and is hitting a league-best .289. She averages 1.9 digs per game while also contributing 32 blocks and 23 ace serves.
Fink moved up from second-team status which she collected a year ago. She’ll take averages of 2.69 kills and 0.53 blocks per game to the national tournament along with 38 ace serves.
Gerber also moved up from the second-team honors she collected last year. A .300 hitter for Morningside (13-14, 7-9 GPAC), the national tournament’s host, Gerber also averages 0.88 blocks.
Hanson coached Dordt to its first GPAC title since 2015. This season’s squad led the league with an average of 2.5 blocks per game and also ranked second in kills per game (13.9), hitting percentage (.258) and assists per game (12.5).
Hanson will take his fifth team to the national tournament. Both the 2016 and 2017 teams finished as the tournament runner-up.