Dordt beats Bellevue in tense five-set match

SIOUX CITY - Well, that was a close one.

The Dordt volleyball team took its biggest step yet on the way toward the first national championship in program history, as the Defenders beat Bellevue University, three sets to two, in the first round of pool play at the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament at Tyson Events Center.

The match was anything but easy, as the Defenders took a one set lead, fell behind, and then had to win the final two frames to come out with the victory.

Dordt won sets one, four and five by scores of 25-21, 25-14, and 15-11, while losing sets two and three 25-22, and 25-20.

"We're feeling great about the win," Dordt head coach Chad Hanson said. "Definitely an up and down kind of experience. To have this tournament, this pandemic year, and this format of eight pools of three teams, where every match matters, this feels like a true tournament. Lose and go home, win and advance. That is the really exciting part for us, and continue with our desires in this tournament.