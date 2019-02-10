LA CROSSE, Wis. | Dordt’s men’s volleyball team is brimming with confidence.
Saturday afternoon’s 25-11, 25-14, 25-21 sweep over Viterbo at the Viterbo Classic capped a 2-0 showing for Coach Chad Hanson’s squad at the event. It came after the heels of a 3-0 sweep earlier on Saturday over Maranatha Baptist and that win came the day after Friday’s 3-2 American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference win at Lindenwood/Bellevue.
Dordt’s three-match winning streak is the longest since the men’s volleyball program became a varsity sport in 2016. Ben Tiemersma recorded 10 kills and two block assists.
Garret Vander Zee contributed six kills and three block assists while setter Tyler Postma supplied 19 assists, six digs, one solo block and three block assists.
Tristan Sanchez had two ace serves. Defensively, Shavon Barker recorded four block assists for the Defenders, who will play at Morningside Wednesday.