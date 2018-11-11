SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - No. 5 Dordt added the Great Plains Athletic Conference postseason volleyball tournament title to its impressive resume as it swept Northwestern 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 in the league's championship match Saturday at DeWitt Gymnasium Saturday.
The Defenders completed an unbeaten run of matches against GPAC opponents and will take a 27-2 mark into the NAIA National tournament held at the Tyson Event's Center Nov. 27.
Dordt, which had a .237 hitting percentage for the match, got nine kills from Ema Altena and Leah Kamp. Setter Jamie De Jager had 35 assists and Aubrey Drake 14 assists for the Defenders, who lost to Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) in four sets in the National title match last fall.
Northwestern the ninth ranked team in NAIA, will also move on to the National championship and has a 24-7 record. Lauryn Hilger had nine kills for Northwestern to share match honors while Emily Starsser had 12 digs and Lacey Wacker 29 assists.
USD 3, NDSU 0: South Dakota registered its eighth sweep in the last nine matches, and had four players with eight or more kills in the regular season finale to down North Dakota State 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 Sunday.
Celebrating Senior Day, senior Hayley Dotseth led the offense with 12 kills for a team that had a .259 hitting percentage in the match.
Claire Gerdes and Elizabeth Loschen had nine kills each while Taylor Wilson chipped in eight as the Coyotes closed the regular season with a 19-9 overall mark and finished second in the Summit League at 13-3.
Jurgens finished with 37 assists, two kills and seven digs while tough serving also played a big part in the victory.
Dotseth came within one ace of equaling the school record in a three-set match as she finished with six of the team’s nine service aces.