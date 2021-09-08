Dordt volleyball defeats Grand View in four sets

Timmermans hit .245 over the four sets and posted her sixth match with double figure kills. Jessi Franken added a season-high 15 kills in 26 attempts, hitting .462 for the match.

Dordt won a tight first set 25-22, scoring four of the final five points after the scored was tied for the 10th and final time at 21-21. Timmermans smashed down a pair of kills and served the final two points to close out the set.

Set two belonged to Grand View, especially early, as the Vikings went ahead by as many as five. Still down five (23-18), Dordt rallied as Brenna Krommendyk put away two kills to go with a block in leading her team back to within one (23-22). Following a sideout by both teams, Grand View finished off the set with a kill from Taylor Carey, who led the Vikings with 10 kills, and tied the match at one set.

The Defenders found their groove in the third set with a convincing 25-10 win, closing on a 16-4 run and hitting nearly 31% while forcing Grand View into 12 attack errors.

Down early in set four, a kill by Krommendyk followed by an ace serve from Erica Bousema triggered a 4-1 run to put the Defenders in front for good. Leading 22-19, Dordt scored the final three points of the match on a kill from Timmermans and errors by Grand View.