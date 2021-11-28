Dordt volleyball gets out of its own way to find spot in NAIA national volleyball tournament

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Chad Hanson needed to get out of his own way to make the Dordt University women’s volleyball team better.

Hanson, the coach of the Defenders, needed to trust the players more, and he made an effort to do so toward the end of the season.

“I was in many senses kicking dust on floors that were already polished,” Hanson said.

That mindset worked, as the Defenders are one of seven Great Plains Athletic Conference teams playing in the national tournament. The tournament starts early Tuesday morning inside the Tyson Events Center.

Hanson compared the situation to being a vacuum or a broom. He always saw metaphorical dirt on the floor, meaning that Hanson saw something that constantly needed cleaning.

He failed to click and connect with the players in the way he hoped. The Defenders all wanted the same thing, which was to be playing this week in Sioux City.

“In a coaching kind of eye, I wanted to praise the players for what they were doing,” Hanson said. “It certainly wasn’t intentional. The team and the season is not about me, but I had to get back to trusting the players and willing to allow them to shine.”

He tried to improve all the little things that Hanson thought needed constant improvement.

That wore on Hanson, the Defenders’ coaching staff and the student-athletes.

However, Hanson took a step back right before the Hastings and Doane matches in late October in the opening round to realize that the Defenders were in much better shape than the coach thought.

“I allowed us all to enjoy the learning experiences,” Hanson said. “By the grace of God, I was able to see the ways I was hindering our growth. That freed me up to coaching better and it freed the players up to play better. That was a really wonderful experience.

“That made us stronger, for sure,” Hanson said. “It was comforting and peace-giving to have that growth. We started to play better volleyball.”

The Defenders are in Pool C during the tournament, and they’ll be paired up with Missouri Baptist and Central Methodist.

Missouri Baptist and Dordt faced each other in pool play in 2005 and 2017.

Missouri Baptist won the whole tournament in the spring, which was held then because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Defenders have made it out of pool play before, and did so last year in a tough field.

That mindset in the spring was the same as it is now: Just take each match one at a time.

“Regardless of rankings, the 8:30 a.m. match on Tuesday against Missouri Baptist is the most important match of the season,” Hanson said. “We need to focus, play our best and take care of business.”

Corrina Timmermans leads the Defenders with 346 kills, while Jessi Franken is at 262 kills.

Megan Raszler leads the team in assists with 648, while Erica Bousema has a team-high 540 digs.

Northwestern returns to tourney

The Northwestern Red Raiders are the No. 3 seed in their pool, as they were grouped with Pool F with College of Saint Mary and Eastern Oregon.

This is the only pool with two GPAC teams in it.

“Everyone down there is pretty good, and College of Saint Mary has had a great year,” Red Raiders coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “We’re looking forward to playing them again.”

The Red Raiders did play the Flames tough back on Oct. 15.

The Flames won in five sets, but the Red Raiders had a strong start by winning the first two stanzas.

Bekah Horstman recorded a career-high 25 kills that night, as the Red Raiders hit .201 as a team.

Since that loss to the Flames, the Red Raiders reeled off wins in five of their last eight matches, including a three-set sweep over Indiana-Kokomo last weekend at the Bultman Center.

Des Moines Christian High School grad Alysen Dexter leads the team in kills, even though she’s a freshman. Dexter has 378 kills, 79 more than Horstman.

Dexter earned the GPAC Freshman of the Year.

“We knew Alysen was coming in and we were hoping her game would transfer over to college,” Van Den Bosch said. “We knew that we were graduating Anna Wedel and A.J. Kacmarynski, and for Alysen, when you watch her play, she has a dynamic arm. She seemed to raise her level of play when the game got more intense.”

Van Den Bosch thinks this team is special, because there’s a collective bond among the team.

“There is no drama, and they’re all really doing what’s in the best interest of the team,” Van Den Bosch said. “They’re all good to each other and want the best for each other.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.