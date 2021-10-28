Dordt volleyball wins five-set match against Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Dordt University volleyball team earned a regular season series split with Northwestern with a road win in Orange City on Wednesday. The Defenders defeated the Red Raiders by set scores of 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 24-26, 15-11.

In the final set, Dordt took an early lead on three kills by Danielle Vande Voort and an Erica Bousema made it 4-2. Northwestern answered with a four point run for a 6-4 lead but Jessi Franken got a kill and then was in on a pair of blocks with Ava Van Soelen and Grace Langemeier for a 7-6 Dordt lead. T

he set was tied again at seven and eight before Corrina Timmermans got a kill and Mia Gamet an ace serve.

Northwestern was unable to score back to back points the rest of the set and Dordt scored the final three points of the set to go from up 12-11. Corinna Timmermans then had a kill and an ace serve to win the match.

Corrina Timmermans had 17 kills and 10 digs with three service aces.

Alli Timmermans had 13 kills and Grace Langemeier had 11.

The Red Raiders had 15 kills from both Alysen Dexter and Bekah Horstman.

Erica Bousema had a match high 29 digs and Megan Raszler got to 14.

Northwestern was topped by Bekah Horstman and Alysen Dexter with 15.

