VERMILLION, S.D. | Hayley Dotseth claimed most valuable player honors, recording 18 kills while leading South Dakota’s volleyball team to Saturday’s 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 26-24 win over Northern Colorado to win the South Dakota Classic with a 3-0 record.
Dotseth posted 18 kills for the second straight match. She finished the three match-event at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center with a 48 kills, an average of 4.36 per game.
Joining Dotseth on the all-tournament team for South Dakota (5-1) were Taylor Wilson (12 kills, 1 solo block, 3 block assists) and Anne Rasmussen (27 digs). Wilson finished the tournament with 34 kills and a .412 hitting percentage.
Kristina Susak added 12 kills in an offense directed by setter Madison Jurgens (42 assists). Dotseth also provided 17 digs while Mehana Fonseca had three ace serves.
WAYNE STATE 3, SE OKLAHOMA STATE 0: Katie Stephens recorded 10 kills and 12 digs while leading No. 20 Wayne State to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State at Saturday’s South Central Volleyball Classic in Durant, Okla.
Tarrin Beller hit .400 while connecting on 10 kills. Megan Gebhardt provided 33 assists and five blocks, while Jaci Brahmer had six blocks.
CENTRAL OKLAHOMA 3, WAYNE STATE 1: Nineteenth-ranked Central Oklahoma posted a 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22 win over No. 20 Wayne State Saturday at the South Central Volleyball Classic.
Wayne State (7-1), which received 43 assists from Megan Gebhardt and 28 digs from Haley Kauth, led a a majority of the third set before Central Oklahoma’s rally. The Bronchos then led from start to finish in Game 4.
Katie Stephens had 15 kills and 15 digs for the Wildcats. Jaci Brahmer finished with 14 kills and 10 blocks.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Hailey Copinga and Olivia L’Ami each recorded 11 kills while leading Rocky Mountain to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 sweep over Morningside at Saturday’s Bellevue Labor Day Classic.
Caitlin Makovicka and Emma Gerber each recorded nine kills for Morningside (4-4) while Krista Zenk added eight and Lauren Rohwer seven. Setter Callie Alberico recorded 36 assists while defensively, Merrin Van Velzen and Kayla Harris had 15 and 12 digs, respectively.
BUENA VISTA 3, ST. NORBERT 1: Sydney McLaren provided 19 kills and 12 digs while leading Buena Vista’s volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15 win over St. Norbert at Saturday’s Kathryne Pals Legacy Invite in St. Paul, Minn.
Kylie Roe and Serena Sandvig had 16 and 12 kills, respectively, for Buena Vista. Setter Mackenzie Gropel had 45 assists while Summer Goss had 17 digs, five more than Jade Hays.
BETHEL 3, BUENA VISTA 0: Kylie Roe had 11 kills, but it wasn’t enough for Buena Vista, which fell 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 Saturday at the Kathryne Pals Legacy Invite.
Sydney McLaren finished with eight kills and 12 digs for Buena Vista (1-3). Mackenzie Gropel had 29 assists and 14 digs while Summer Goss had 19 digs.
Late Friday
NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL 3, BUENA VISTA 0: Mariah Halvorsen’s match-high 12 kills lifted Northwestern-St. Paul to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 win over Buena Vista at Friday’s Kathryne Pals Legacy Invite.
Sydney McLaren had seven kills for Buena Vista while setter Mackenzie Gropel dished 22 assists. Summer Goss had eight digs.
CONCORDIA-MOORHEAD 3, BUENA VISTA 2: Buena Vista opened its volleyball season with Friday’s 16-25, 25-12, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13 loss to Concordia-Moorhead at the Kathryne Pals Legacy Invite.
Sydney McLaren had 10 kills, 11 digs and four ace serves for Buena Vista while Mackenzie Gropel finished with 31 assists, 10 digs and eight kills. Summer Goss had 15 digs.