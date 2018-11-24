SIOUX CENTER, Iowa | Familiarity plays such a big role in the NAIA Volleyball National Championships.
Setter Jamie De Jager and outside hitter Ema Altena, a pair of four-time Great Plains Athletic Conference first-team selections, are among four Dordt athletes who have experienced runner-up finishes in each of the previous national tournaments.
Outside hitter Julia Lindbergh and libero Aubrey Drake can say the same. Coach Chad Hanson has guided the squad to a sharp 11-3 record in the previous two seasons at the Tyson Events Center.
“Familiarity is one of the biggest benefits,” said Hanson, whose 27-2 squad is the fifth seed headed into a five-day event that begins with an 8 p.m. Pool E match against Reinhardt (34-6), a team that mysteriously wasn’t in the final NAIA rankings despite going 19-0 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“We understand better, the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual toll this tournament can have on our players. Our players need to be able to prepare their hearts, their minds and their bodies in an adequate way to make it enjoyable. Our players have talked about creating the mindset that they want (the NAIA Volleyball National Championships) to be enjoyable so at the conclusion they can reflect on the growth that happened. That kind of maturity and experience is valuable.”
This kind of mindset has been experienced throughout a regular season highlighted by a perfect 16-0 GPAC record. Hanson’s squad won each of its nine matches (including non-conference and GPAC Tournament bouts) against the five other GPAC teams entered in this week’s tournament (Northwestern, Morningside, Hastings, Midland, Jamestown).
There may have been a few stumbling blocks on the way, such as the five-game losses to Grand View and Rocky Mountain, teams that are seeded first and ninth, respectively, in this week’s tournament, the 39th-annual event and the 11th time it has been played at the Tyson Events Center. Grand View, by the way, is 32-0.
Tournament participants for the 14th time in school history (five under Hanson), Dordt enters Pool E play riding a 21-match winning streak. The GPAC Tournament champs will also face No. 22 Corban (23-11) at 6 p.m. Wednesday and No. 12 The Masters (29-5, 16-2 Golden State Athletic Conference) at 8 p.m. Thursday to end pool play.
Collecting the ultimate prize would be an obvious joy for each of the Defenders. Especially for Altena (387 kills, 236 digs, 73 blocks) and the former Jamie Gesink (1,066 assists, 229 digs, 71 blocks), who are still looking for their first-ever championships.
The duo played in four state tournaments from 2011 to 2014 at Western Christian High School, each of those squads falling to Dike-New Hartford in the Class 2A state finals. They’ll also experience their fourth national tournament, the 2016 squad falling to GPAC rival Hastings in a five-set national championship game while last year’s squad lost in four games to a Lindsey Wilson squad that ended the season with a 35-0 record.
De Jager, by the way, won GPAC setter of the year honors for the second straight year. She was also named the league’s player of the year while Hanson won GPAC coach of the year honors.
Drake (512 digs) and Lindbergh (192 kills, 32 blocks) won first and second-team GPAC honors, respectively. Second-teamer Leah Kamp (273 kills, 87 blocks), a middle hitter, is also a key hitter in the Defenders’ 5-1 offense along with middle hitter Ally Krommendyk (172 kills, 97 blocks).
Dordt’s rotation also includes a pair of defensive specialists in Hannah Connelly and Erica Bousema, who have 184 and 157 digs, respectively. Emily Feilmeier (14 ace serves) contributes as a serve specialist.
So what will it take for the Defenders to win the national tournament? Hansen looks for programs such as defending champion Lindsey Wilson to contend at the event along with Grand View, Park, Missouri Baptist, Columbia and The Masters. He also cited several teams which could make tournament runs, like GPAC rivals Northwestern, Hastings and Midland and other squads such as Rocky Mountain, Viterbo, Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon.
“I believe we have a good understanding of our on-court role relationships, which fit well in each rotation,” said Hanson. “We need to have an offensive attack and be able to protect on defense. Our experience and team chemistry are intangibles that regularly show up in our play.
“To win a national championship, our players need to be resilient, tenacious and have good recovery time. And, we need to enjoy the process of playing. If we get preoccupied by playing a Saturday night match, we’ll stub our toes in the early round and have a shorter tournament. Our hearts and minds have to be involved in the moment. We need to be excited and eager to play our best volleyball and have the best outcome in that current match.”