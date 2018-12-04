KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the second straight year, Dordt College’s Ema Altena and Jamie De Jager have received first-team honors on the NAIA Volleyball All-America teams, which were released Tuesday.
The two athletes are among four Great Plains Athletic Conference athletes who received first-team citation. Northwestern College’s Lauryn Hilger and Midland University’s Priscilla O’Dowd (394 kills, 251 digs, 122 blocks) were also among the 14 who made the first team.
Altena, a 6-foot senior outside hitter from Sioux Center, recorded 464 kills for a 31-3 Dordt team that went 16-0 while winning the GPAC regular-season title. Coach Chad Hanson’s squad also won the GPAC Tournament and finished the season in the quarterfinal round at last week’s NAIA Volleyball National Championship held at Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center.
A third-team NAIA All-American as a sophomore, Altena averaged 3.97 kills per game. She added 276 digs and 79 blocks.
De Jager, a 5-10 senior setter from Sioux Center, ranked fifth nationally, averaging 10.9 assists per game. She recorded 1,469 assists for an offense that featured four players with over 200 kills and averaged 12.54 kills per game.
A second-team All-American as a sophomore, De Jager also provided 254 digs, 75 blocks and chipped in 107 kills herself. Like Altena, the former Jamie Gesink played in four NAIA national tournaments, which included runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017.
Hilger, a 5-10 senior outside hitter from Omaha, ranked fourth nationally, averaging 4.5 kills per game. Hilger had 529 kills, 321 digs and 43 blocks for a 26-9 (13-3 GPAC) team that reached the Round of 16 for the second straight year at the national tournament.
Northwestern setter Lacey Wacker, the nation’s leader with 11.7 assists per game, made the third team. Wacker recorded 1,382 assists, 230 digs and 36 blocks.
Outside hitter Nada Meawad (471 kills, 327 digs, 45 blocks), who led Park to the NAIA national championship, was named the NAIA player of the year. Vanguard’s Rebecca Lowden (710 digs) was named the NAIA’s defender of the year.
Mike Talamantes, who guided Park to the American Midwest Conference title and the program’s first national title since 2014, was named the NAIA coach of the year.