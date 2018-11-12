SIOUX CITY -- The Great Plains Athletic Conference will once again be well represented at the NAIA Volleyball National Championship. The conference leads the way with six teams in the field.
Last year's national runner-up Dordt, Northwestern, host Morningside, Hastings, Midland and Jamestown will all represent the GPAC. Only the Jimmies, in their first year in the GPAC, will play an opening round match while four other teams were top-19 seeds and the host Mustangs automatically advanced to the national championship final site in Sioux City. Action inside the Tyson Events Center starts with three days of pool play from Nov. 27–29.
The Defenders, who have finished as the national runner-up the past two seasons, bring a 27-2 overall mark and went undefeated in the GPAC on its way to winning the conference regular season and tournament title.
The Defenders, who finished the regular season ranked fifth, are led by Ema Altena's 387 kills and Leah Kamp added 273. Jamie De Jager leads the team with 1,066 assists. Dordt is making its 14th national tournament appearance.
Northwestern, which is ranked eighth, brings a 24-7 record to Sioux City after finishing as the conference regular season and tournament runner-up.
Northwestern, which played the season without a pair of All-Americans, are paced by Lauryn Hilger's 480 kills and Makenzie Fink added 282. Lacey Wacker dished out 1,241 assists and Emily Strasser had 407 digs.
The Red Raiders, making their 14th tournament appearance, fell to Westmont in the first round a year ago.
Morningside is making its seventh trip to nationals and has a 13-14 mark as the host team. The Mustangs reached the Round of 16 last year for the first time before bowing out. Krista Zenk leads the Mustangs with 324 kills and Emma Gerber added 294.
There are eight teams making their first appearance in the national tournament while 2017 national champion Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is back after winning the Mid-South Conference. Grand View (Iowa) is the lone unbeaten team in this year's tournament at 32-0.
The opening round matchups, which include Jamestown hosting Haskell (Kan.), will be played Saturday.