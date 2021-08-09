Huskers 'in a really good place' as a more normal volleyball season approaches

LINCOLN, Neb. — There wasn’t much vacation during Nebraska volleyball’s summer vacation.
The Huskers took off a short amount of time after their season-ending loss to Texas on April 19, but by the end of May, they were back in the gym preparing for the fall season.
Despite the short turnaround after an unpredictable 2020-21 school year, NU coach John Cook and players said they were eager to return to their regular routine for the fall 2021 season.
“It kind of feels like it’s been a week since we last played, which feels like a lifetime, but also not at all,” junior outside hitter Madi Kubik said. “We definitely got in some really good work this summer working out and working with (Director of Sport Psychology) Brett (Haskell) on the mental side of the game, so I think we're in a really good place.”
The next part of the routine came back Monday with the start of fall practice.
Last fall, the Huskers started practice in August only to have it suspended once the season was called off. They returned for an abbreviated session in October and November before starting training for the spring season in early January.
Sun said she was glad to be back to the normal timeline.
“We were able to train like we always would and prepare for this season,” she said. “I feel like we have had enough rest but also enough training to feel pretty prepared going into the start of this fall.”
Cook said he has zero worries about any ill effects from the quick turnaround. He said the Huskers are using how the season ended in the regional final to motivate them for the challenges ahead.
“We felt like we got a season robbed from us in regards to no fans, so many cancellations and the way we played at the end,” Cook said. “For us, it was like you get all dressed up to go to the party, and it's a bummer party.”
Even though the Huskers return most of the key contributors from last year’s team, which went 16-3, there is a lot of uncertainty around who will be on the court for the season opener in three weeks. Cook said the Huskers will likely use a lot of lineups early in the season until they figure out their best one.
NU is headlined by All-Americans Sun and Stivrins, who are back after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. But each face question marks heading into the season.
Stivrins announced her return to the Huskers on Friday, but the middle blocker doesn’t yet have a timeline for when she will be ready to play after offseason back surgery.
Sun might be switching positions, as she was one of three players Cook listed as possibilities to play opposite hitter along with freshmen Lindsay Krause and Whitney Lauenstein.
“I've never really been in this position before. I've always been a left-side hitter,” Sun said. “I'm excited to get to try it, experience it, learn new things and be put into an uncomfortable position and just try something that's new to me.”
The Huskers also welcome six freshmen, who made up the No. 1 recruiting class. Those freshmen will immediately push for playing time at several positions. NU has openings at one outside hitter position and middle blocker until Stivrins can return fully healthy, but they could also challenge incumbents for playing time.
Cook said nothing is settled so far. He’s eager to see the players go up against each other and battle for starting positions.
“I think our players are very, very motivated and hungry for this season,” he said. “I just know how the coaches feel. We can't wait, and we are looking forward to some great competition.”
Despite all the uncertainty about personnel, one thing remains consistent for the Huskers: their ultimate goal.
“I think our definition of success would be a national championship,” Kubik said, “but I'm really excited for the opportunity to play here with this group.”