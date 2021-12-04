Huskers take simple approach to put away Campbell in opening round

Nebraska's defense and serving will give it a chance to win against any team in this tournament.

It's Nebraska’s lack of consistency at the second outside hitter and right-side hitter positions that's the Huskers’ biggest question mark in the postseason.

“I want us to be a little bit better than we’ve been,” Cook said of those positions. “But we got five players that we can play and I got no problem playing them. At this point of the year, if you’re not getting it done, we’ll give somebody else a shot. This isn’t about, 'OK, we’re going to trust you for a while and let you work through this.'