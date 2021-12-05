Iowa native Sara Klunder matures, helps Missouri Baptist win second straight NAIA championship

SIOUX CITY — Sara Klunder looked up at the sky and thanked her newest guardian angel for a gift.

That gift was a second national championship on Saturday night, as Missouri Baptist won in a five-set match over Park by set scores of 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 14-25 and 15-8.

Klunder had 10 kills in the championship match and she hit .304 in the five-setter. She also had three total blocks.

Klunder, a Hudson High School native, is 2-for-2 in national championships with the Spartans, but this one meant a little more.

Klunder’s grandfather, Herman Bohlen of Dike, Iowa, died last week at the age of 84.

To honor him, Klunder painted her nails a light blue color, and her right shoe had a light blue shoelace on it.

His favorite color was blue.

“It was so cool to play for my grandpa,” Klunder said. “It’s really cool for my family to be able to see that. I thought about him the entire week. I played for him, and it was amazing. It was cool to see what kind of impact he made on me. He was the best man.”

Full of nerves

When Klunder arrived in Sioux City in the spring to play in the 2020 NAIA volleyball tournament, she admitted there were some nerves.

She played in two state tournaments with the Pirates, as they qualified her freshman and senior seasons.

Klunder didn’t play much when Hudson was the 2016 Class 1A runner-up, but she got some valuable playing experience as a senior when the Pirates returned to the 2019 2A tournament.

There, the Pirates lost in a quarterfinal to Western Christian. The Wolfpack that year, by the way, won the whole thing with a four-set win over Dyersville Beckman.

This year’s trip for Klunder was different.

She knew what the national tournament was like, and she needed to build confidence so that she could play better.

“It was so much better coming out here and just really being able to play with confidence,” Klunder said. “It was really cool to see that experience (at the state tournament in Cedar Rapids), and coming into Sioux City, and not have all those jitters.”

Spartans coach Chris Nichols saw that confidence shine in Klunder, and she matured even as a sophomore.

“She was a little more mature, and she mixes up her shots when she needs to,” Nichols said. “When we played our best volleyball, it was because Sara was playing really well in the middle.”

Klunder’s impact

Klunder went home over the summer, knowing she had to make a major impact. She was the NAIA Freshman of the Year last season, posting stats of 189 kills (third on the team), a .379 hitting percentage and 57 blocks, also third on the Spartans.

“To be honest with you, we didn’t know if she was going to start as a freshman,” Nichols said. “We knew we had a special player when we recruited her. We didn’t know she was going to be as good as she was. She was one of the best middles in the country, and she was the missing piece we needed for this roster.”

She knew her role was going to increase, so she returned to the Cedar Valley to play with her friends on her club team, the Six Pack Volleyball Club.

There, she was reunited with some teammates who are now at the University of Dayton and Drake.

Playing with those girls again helped Klunder improve on her serving.

“It was so fun being able to dominate on the serve,” Klunder said. “My connection with our new setter was amazing in the last few games.”

