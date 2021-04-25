Kentucky defeats Texas to win its first NCAA volleyball title

Madison Lilley did everything for Kentucky volleyball Saturday night.
The Wildcat setter, who runs the most efficient offense in the country, dished out 53 assists against Texas in the national championship match. She also anchored the defense with a match-high 19 digs.
Her biggest play came at the net with Kentucky clinging to an 18-16 lead in the third set with the match tied at one set apiece. The 5-foot-11 senior delivered a solo block on 6-foot-2 outside hitter Skyler Fields that propelled the Wildcats to win the set.
Lilley, who was voted the tournament’s most outstanding player, led Kentucky to its first national championship with a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 win in front of 5,116 fans at the CHI Health Center.
Kentucky coach Craig Skinner called the performance by Lilley, who was named AVCA player of the year earlier in the week, one of the best of her decorated career.
“She’s an elite competitor and she’s worked on blocking a ton over the last couple of years,” Skinner said. “It’s is hard against attackers like that touch well over 10-8. She saw it on her set and she dove in and made a perfect move. It was a special play.”
The Kentucky offense finished hitting .349 for the match as three players reached double figures kills led by junior outside hitter Alli Stumler’s season-high 26 kills on a .471 hitting percentage. Freshman Madi Skinner also recorded a season high with 19 kills at a .455 clip, while her sister, Avery Skinner, added 14 kills.
UT coach Jerritt Elliott said Kentucky played at an elite level and didn’t give the Longhorns many opportunities with how well UK sided out and terminated.
Despite the Wildcats’ strong finish, Texas (27-2) came out firing early and staked a 14-10 lead after three straight points. Kentucky got as close as 18-16, but the Longhorns responded with another 3-0 run. The Wildcats hit just .216 in the set, while UT’s only hitting error in the set as it finished terminating at a .455 clip.
UK grabbed the momentum in the second set with a 9-5 lead as Stumler recorded three kills early. After Texas closed to 11-10, the Wildcats ran off four straight points, two of which came on blocks, which doubled the number of hitting errors by Texas at that point in the match. Stumler closed out the set with an ace serve.
In the third set, no team led by more than two points until Lilley’s block on Fields for a 19-16 Kentucky advantage. Texas closed to 23-22 before Madi Skinner delivered the set for the Wildcats with a kill.
“She had more hands in her face than she has all year,” Skinner said about Madi Skinner. “She wanted the ball. She was confident and aggressive. It’s very hard to do that as a freshman.”
Texas took a 6-1 lead in the fourth set as the Wildcats committed three hitting errors and a service error early. Kentucky rallied and eventually took a 14-13 lead. On the next point, Kentucky won a challenge on a net violation, and it never trailed the rest of the way.
Skinner said the key to the rally in the fourth set was their defense led by libero Gabby Curry, who finished with 14 digs and 13 assists.
“Nothing fazes Gabby Curry, “Skinner said. “Look at the digs she made in the fourth set and the passes. She has a lot of respect from a lot of people in the volleyball world around the country, and she’s earned that.”
Logan Eggleston paced UT with 21 kills on a .400 hitting percentage. Skyler Fields added 16.
“We got beat fair and square today,” Elliott said. “Craig’s team was phenomenal. It wasn’t any luck. It wasn’t a couple of bounces. It wasn’t the referees. They were just a little bit better.”
With the win, Kentucky becomes just the 11th school to win a volleyball title in the 40 years of the NCAA tournament. It is also the first team to win a championship in its first trip to the Final Four since Long Beach State in 1989.
UK coach Craig Skinner, who is in his 16th season at Kentucky, was a Nebraska assistant coach under John Cook for five seasons and part of the Huskers’ 2000 title team.
Skinner said he knew he had a good team but wasn’t sure how good exactly. In the end, he said he was proud of how the team came together and he didn’t think it had any weaknesses.
“You have a long-term vision of building a program to compete for the national championship,” he said. “We were not going to compromise the way we did it and doing it the right way and being honest, direct, open and caring. This staff was amazing this year with what we went through. Our administration, our university and all the players and coaches that have come before this to help us get here, I hope they feel a part of this because it’s special."