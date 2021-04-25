Kentucky defeats Texas to win its first NCAA volleyball title

Madison Lilley did everything for Kentucky volleyball Saturday night.

The Wildcat setter, who runs the most efficient offense in the country, dished out 53 assists against Texas in the national championship match. She also anchored the defense with a match-high 19 digs.

Her biggest play came at the net with Kentucky clinging to an 18-16 lead in the third set with the match tied at one set apiece. The 5-foot-11 senior delivered a solo block on 6-foot-2 outside hitter Skyler Fields that propelled the Wildcats to win the set.

Lilley, who was voted the tournament’s most outstanding player, led Kentucky to its first national championship with a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 win in front of 5,116 fans at the CHI Health Center.

Kentucky coach Craig Skinner called the performance by Lilley, who was named AVCA player of the year earlier in the week, one of the best of her decorated career.

“She’s an elite competitor and she’s worked on blocking a ton over the last couple of years,” Skinner said. “It’s is hard against attackers like that touch well over 10-8. She saw it on her set and she dove in and made a perfect move. It was a special play.”

The Kentucky offense finished hitting .349 for the match as three players reached double figures kills led by junior outside hitter Alli Stumler’s season-high 26 kills on a .471 hitting percentage. Freshman Madi Skinner also recorded a season high with 19 kills at a .455 clip, while her sister, Avery Skinner, added 14 kills.

UT coach Jerritt Elliott said Kentucky played at an elite level and didn’t give the Longhorns many opportunities with how well UK sided out and terminated.

“Looking at the numbers, Kentucky was that good,” Elliott said. “Madison is a phenomenal setter and kept them in system and the rhythm going. ... There is a reason she is the player of the year.”