Lauren Stivrins sets sights on national title in return to Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lauren Stivrins finally delivered the good news Nebraska volleyball fans had been waiting on for months.

The All-America middle blocker announced Friday she will return this fall for her final season with the Huskers.

On her podcast "On the Set with Nick and Lo," junior setter Nicklin Hames asked Stivrins if she was planning to come back this fall. Stivrins responded, "Yes, I am. Eventually."

She also posted a video to Twitter about her "comeback season."

Stivrins said in a release that she is returning because Nebraska is the best place for her to recover from her back surgery and play with the people she loves the most.

“This year I want to go out on a win, and that means winning the national championship,” she said. “Having won one already, I know what it takes and how much of a grind that's going to be, but I think we're so ready for that. This team is so talented, and I'm really excited to see what we can do.”

Nebraska starts practice Monday, and its first match is scheduled for Aug. 27.