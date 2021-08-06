Lauren Stivrins sets sights on national title in return to Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lauren Stivrins finally delivered the good news Nebraska volleyball fans had been waiting on for months.
The All-America middle blocker announced Friday she will return this fall for her final season with the Huskers.
On her podcast "On the Set with Nick and Lo," junior setter Nicklin Hames asked Stivrins if she was planning to come back this fall. Stivrins responded, "Yes, I am. Eventually."
She also posted a video to Twitter about her "comeback season."
Stivrins said in a release that she is returning because Nebraska is the best place for her to recover from her back surgery and play with the people she loves the most.
“This year I want to go out on a win, and that means winning the national championship,” she said. “Having won one already, I know what it takes and how much of a grind that's going to be, but I think we're so ready for that. This team is so talented, and I'm really excited to see what we can do.”
Nebraska starts practice Monday, and its first match is scheduled for Aug. 27.
Stivrins has been in Lincoln recovering from surgery after she injured her back late in the season. Since then she's mostly been publicly silent about her future. She said on another podcast episode last month that her return would depend on her health.
Stivrins is the final piece of the 2021 roster as she joins outside hitter Lexi Sun in taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all athletes because of the pandemic. The other two seniors on last year's team, Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger, chose to end their careers after graduating in May.
NU coach John Cook said he's happy Stivrins is coming back for a sixth season, but he doesn't want to rush her back onto the court until she's fully healthy.
"She's so much fun to coach and someone you want in the gym, and this is awesome news for our program,” he said. “We'll all need to be patient as Lauren works back into volleyball shape.”
Stivrins did not play in the regional semifinal against Baylor before rebounding with seven kills on a .357 hitting percentage in the season-ending loss to Texas.
The 6-foot-4 senior finished the spring season with 3.19 kills per set on a .471 hitting percentage, which was the highest in the Big Ten this year and also the second-best mark at Nebraska during the rally-scoring era. She finished with a hitting percentage of at least .400 in 14 of her 18 matches.
Stivrins was a first-team All-American for the second time after also earning that honor in 2018. She was on the second team in 2019. She earned all-league honors for the third year.
She also put up one of the best offensive performances in school history this past season with 18 kills on 20 swings against Maryland, and just one error for a .850 hitting percentage. On Feb. 13, she recorded her first double-double with 15 kills and 11 blocks against Rutgers.
Stivrins served as a co-captain with Hames for the past two seasons and will provide vital leadership for a team that welcomes six freshmen.
One bonus for Stivrins returning for another season is she will get to play her sister, Amber, on Sept. 3 when the Huskers host Georgia. Amber is a 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter and led the Bulldogs with 3.53 kills per set in the spring season. She was the featured guest on this week's podcast when Lauren made her announcement.
The Huskers will have five middle blockers available for the fall season. In addition to Stivrins, NU returns junior Kayla Caffey, a transfer who started 16 matches last season, junior Callie Schwarzenbach, who started just four matches after playing full-time during her first two seasons, freshman Kalynn Meyers, who appeared in just five matches, and true freshman Rylee Gray. Overall, Nebraska has 18 players on its 2021 roster.