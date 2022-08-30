Leanne Williamson becomes South Dakota volleyball's winningest coach

VERMILLION, S.D. — On Sunday afternoon, University of South Dakota volleyball coach Leanne Williamson found herself receiving some surprising news following a five-set win over Missouri.

Huddled together on the west side of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center floor, associate head coach Michael Runde informed Williamson and the team that she is the all-time winningest coach in South Dakota volleyball history (165 wins).

“I knew that she was two wins away and just really wanted it to happen at home and hoped that it could happen that first weekend but obviously it was a really tough tournament," Runde said. "So I got to tell her afterwards that she had just become the winningest coach and there was a look of confusion on her face."

The look of confusion was because Williamson had no idea she was close to that mark, Runde said. It also turned into a feeling of gratitude for the athletes who’ve come through the program since 2014 postgame.

“Michael, of course, had to say something to the team when I walked into the huddle, but it’s every athlete that has come through here,” Williamson said following the match Sunday. “It’s every student athlete that has trusted us and myself to help them through from the time they were freshman to the time that they graduate.”

Williamson joined the South Dakota coaching staff as a graduate assistant after her playing days at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. After her graduate assistant days, then head coach Matt Houk asked her to be an assistant on his staff. In 2014, Williamson earned the head gig, and has found success nearly every year since.

A program that had never won a conference title now has five. A program that had never been to the Division I NCAA Tournament now has three appearances in four years.

The program has gone from playing on the DakotaDome floor, to ‘The Den’ in a corner of the Dome, to hosting over 2,700 fans for the season opener Friday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center against No. 4 Louisville.

“When people ask me, ‘Why USD?’ a lot of it still is the people, a lot of it still, I think, is associated with the fact that we have not finished everything that we feel like we can accomplish,” Williamson said. “We feel like there's more. But the relationships, I mean, these student athletes are great people and they work hard and we just have a really good thing going here, and competing at a high level and knowing that we can do that and obviously the growth of the program from the football field, to The Den, into the SCSC.

“Now you add in the growth of our fan base, I mean, there's so many exciting things that are around this program that make every day extremely exciting and every year extremely exciting,” Williamson continued.

Growing pains

The Coyotes have made the NCAA Tournament three of the last four seasons (2018, spring 2021, fall 2021) and the NIVC Championship in 2019, but there have still been challenges along the way.

Williamson’s first challenge came when Runde was still a graduate assistant with the Coyotes in 2014. In her first season as a head coach, Williamson became a mom to her twins, Jaxson and Logan.

The work-life balance Williamson has developed over the years is something that she is proud of, because it shows her student athletes the importance of other relationships, other than volleyball, in your life.

“I do think that (work-life) balance that first year was almost forced upon me because of the fact that I did have twins in the middle of the season,” Williamson said. “So I didn't really have time to overthink, I didn't have time to do maybe the maximum amount. It was literally, I had to trust what I was feeling. I had to trust what we were seeing in practices. I wouldn't advise it and I wouldn't want to do it again, but I think in some ways, it actually helped me because it helped me kind of figure out what was important to me as a head coach and really focusing on those things.”

Runde also praised her work-life balance, and how successful she is in all pieces of her life. Runde and Williamson have been coaching together full-time since 2016.

“I think that the biggest thing is that she doesn't sweat the small stuff,” Runde said. “If it's something that's going to impact her family or impact our team, she's going to focus on it and try to make it better, but if it's something small, she very much just brushes it to the side. So, I think that allows her to have a lot of success, and I think she will say, as well, that she has a lot of support around her, whether it's her husband and extended family, as well and friends and you know, even us (coaches).”

The support system became important again in 2019, as Williamson had her youngest child, Kinsley, shortly before the season started. In 2019, the Coyotes ran the table in the Summit League, winning the regular season title with a 16-0 record, and making the NIVC Championship match against Georgia Tech.

Williamson said her husband is extremely supportive at home and her parents drive from their home in Wisconsin roughly once a month when Williamson is on the road to help out. She also gets support from friends and her coaching staff, who are two of her best friends.

Sustaining success

Taking a program from never winning a conference championship to having five in eight years is a quick jump, That is exactly what Williamson has done with South Dakota.

“The thing that I'm always impressed with with her is just her consistency,” Runde said. “Of just trying to consistently be great and consistently hold our players to a really high standard and the staff as well. And I think when you know what you're gonna get, whether it's as a boss or as a coach, you're able to form that relationship because that consistency and trust is there.”

That consistency, combined with the ability to have tough conversations with people, is what makes Williamson a great coach and what has allowed her to foster the success the Coyotes have had in her time with the Coyotes, Runde said.

“I think the other thing is that she truly wants what's best for people and is not afraid to have a tough conversation,” Runde said. “I think that’s why us two have worked really well together, is because we can both sit each other down and be like, ‘Hey, this is what we see or this is what we think needs to happen,’ without there being any ego involved or ulterior motives or whatever it might be.”

The two coaches have some similarities in coaching style, but they also shared some of the best moments as coaches with each other.

Both coaches talked about the growth of the program and some of the big moments they have experienced together, like the first NCAA Tournament appearance, first conference championship and the impressive crowds that have grown along the way.

The other thing that stands out to Runde is Sunday, and being able to celebrate his fellow coach, and friend, in reaching history.