COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Dordt sweeps Morningside in GPAC opener

SIOUX CITY — The Dordt University volleyball team swept Morningside on Wednesday night at Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Complex in three sets.

The Defenders, ranked fifth in the NAIA, won by set scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-22.

The first set was tied at 10-10, but Dordt closed it out on a 14-7 run. Jessi Franken had three kills during that stretch while Corrina Timmermans had two.

The Defenders led by as many as nine in the second set, as 22-13, with Franken getting the kill. They earned the set win after the Mustangs had two hitting errors.

Morningside tried to make a comeback in the third stanza. The set was tied at 17-17, but the Defenders fired off four straight points.

Brenna Krommendyk scored three straight kills, and Emerson Smith had the fourth kill.

The Mustangs got as close as two points late in the third st, but a Corrina Timmermans kill closed out the night.

Franken led the Defenders with 12 kills, while Timmermans and Krommendyk both had 10.

Megan Raszler had 22 assists, and Erica Bousema had 29 digs.

Ryley Rolls and Sydney Marlow both led M'side with six kills.

Bridget Smith collected 17 assists, and Payton Shoquist had 14 digs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0