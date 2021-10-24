COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Morningside swept by College of Saint Mary

OMAHA- The Morningside University volleyball team dropped its eighth consecutive game on Saturday night, with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of No. 11 ranked College of Saint Mary.

The Flames kicked off the competition with a 25-13 win over the Mustangs in set one, followed by a 25-10 victory in set two.

In the final frame of the night, the Flames sealed the victory with a 25-18 win.

Saint Mary finished the night with 47 total kills, compared to 24 for Morningside. Emerson Smith led the Mustangs with eight kills in the game, while Meredith Hoffman put up seven. Payton Shoquist had a team-high 12 digs for the game, and Sabrina Creason had 11 assists.

For the Flames, Makenna Freeman led the way on offense with 19 kills, while Rachel Cushing had 20 digs. Dani Prusha had 24 assists in the game, as the Flames improved their season record to 22-3 overall.

With the loss, the Mustangs fell to 10-19. Morningside's most recent win came on Sept. 26, when the Mustangs swept Valley City State, 3-0.

Morningside's next game will be at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30, against Hastings.

