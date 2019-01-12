SIOUX CITY | John Wolken slammed 16 kills and posted a .440 attack percentage while leading top-ranked and defending NAIA men’s volleyball champion Grand View to a 25-10, 25-22, 25-18 win over Morningside Friday night at Rosen Verdoon Sports Center/Allee Gym.
John Chamone added 11 kills and a .471 attack percentage in the Vikings’ season opener. During a match that took an hour and 15 minutes to complete, the Des Moines squad hit .369.
Morningside, in its season opener, hit a minus-.018 and committed 18 attack errors, compared to only 17 kills. Jackson Presha led Coach Scott Tschetter’s squad with six kills, but also made eight errors.
Ryan Coyle added five kills. Setter Caden Toben dished 15 assists. Presha also recorded four digs.
Coyle and Jack Brand each contributed one block assist for Morningside, which will begin American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Conference action Wednesday, Jan. 23 when it hosts Briar Cliff.
Briar Cliff, incidentally, was a national tournament participant last season.